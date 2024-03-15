Pusha T Bobblehead Giveaway Announced By The Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards will give away 10,000 Pusha T bobbleheads ahead of their game against Boston this weekend. “I have to be honest, I have never had a bobblehead made of me in my likeness, ever. You know, when I first heard the opportunity, I thought it was an honor. I looked it as an honor, honestly," Pusha said.

Furthermore, the Wizards highlighted Pusha's ties to the team. "Growing up in Virginia Beach, he was drawn towards the Wizards (then known as the Bullets) given their proximity. “Where I’m from in Virginia, the closest team that we had to us was the Wizards. So, we naturally gravitated in fanfare to the Wizards. It’s always been like that since they were the Bullets. I just have such a strong history, it’s always been very supportive, D.C. has always been supportive of my music career,” he said. But his affinity for the DMV has continued into adulthood, as he moved to Bethesda in the mid-2010s, where his relationship with the Wizards grew deeper," a press release read.

However, NBA bobbleheads aren't the only pop culture thing Pusha has been involved in recently. A teaser for Modern Warfare III teaser followed main antagonist Makarov being escorted through prison to receive a new tattoo. Meanwhile, Soap gives one of his usual sonorous monologues about stopping evil. This is overlaid with footage of some of the game's more iconic moments - a terror attack in London, Makarov bringing down a plane carrying the President of Russia. All in all, it was a hyped trailer ahead of the game's main reveal last August.

A majority of the trailer is scored to Colonel Bagshot's 1971 single "Six Day War". However, right at the end, as Makarov looks at the camera, there is an amazing Pusha needle drop. Pusha sampled "Six Day War" on "Just So You Remember" last year and it's that intense line (My Joker smile, you know who the villain is/Just so you remember who you dealin’ with…) that hear right at the end of the video. Furthermore, Pusha shared the video to his Instagram with the lyrics in the caption.

