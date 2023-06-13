Terrence LeVarr Thornton, known by his stage name Pusha T, has been a significant player in the hip hop industry for decades. But what is the net worth of this Grammy-nominated rapper in 2023?

Pusha T’s Net Worth in 2023

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the estimated net worth of Pusha T in 2023 is a substantial $14 million. This impressive figure is a testament to his successful career in music and business.

Pusha T’s Rise To Fame

Rappers Pusha-T and No Malice of the hip hop group The Clipse pose for a photo in June, 2003 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. (Photo by Gregory Bojorquez/Getty Images)

Starting his career as one-half of the hip-hop duo Clipse, Pusha T quickly gained recognition for his distinctive lyrical style and potent delivery. His solo career further enhanced his fame, with albums like Daytona earning critical acclaim and commercial success.b Pusha T’s consistent production of high-quality music has been a significant factor in his accumulating wealth. His songs often top the charts, and his albums sell extremely well, adding to his income.

Pusha T’s Entrepreneurial Ventures & Acting Career

BERLIN, GERMANY – APRIL 25: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) American rapper Pusha T performs live during a concert at the Kesselhaus on April 25, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns via Getty Images)

Pusha T has also dabbled in acting, with roles in films and TV series contributing to his net worth. While not as well-known for his acting as his music, his performances have added another dimension to his career. In addition to those efforts, Pusha is also a savvy entrepreneur. He’s been involved in various business ventures, including clothing lines and record labels, which have added to his wealth.

Influence In Music

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Pusha T attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for GQ)

While his net worth is impressive, Pusha T’s influence in music is even more so. His unique style and bold lyrics have inspired many upcoming artists, solidifying his place in the annals of hip-hop history. The rap icon’s net worth in 2023 echoes his successful and diverse career. With $14 million to his name, Pusha T has proven that talent, hard work, and business acumen can lead to substantial financial success. His journey motivates many, demonstrating that a combination of imagination, initiative, and entrepreneurial spirit can lead to artistic and financial success.