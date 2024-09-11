Fat Joe Defends JAY-Z And Roc Nation Amidst Halftime Show Controversy

Joey Crack actually praised Hov.

JAY-Z's approval rating is not particularly high right now. The Roc Nation founder has come under fire for his decision to have Kendrick Lamar headline the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. It makes perfect sense on paper, given Lamar's popularity. The problem, of course is location. The Super Bowl is going to be in New Orleans next year, and fans believe New Orleans native Lil Wayne should have been given the spot. Celebrities of every ilk have come out of the woodwork to criticize Roc Nation as a result. One of the few who hasn't is Fat Joe.

Fat Joe hopped on Instagram Live on September 10 to set the record straight. At least, as far as he saw it. The Terror Squad leader praised JAY-Z and Roc Nation for what they've managed to do over the last five years. Instead of focusing on the negative, i.e. the Wayne situation, Fat Joe stepped back and told the fans to consider what the Halftime Show looked like before Hov took over. He pointed out that very few hip hop artists were given the chance to headline prior to Roc Nation's involvement in 2019. "They brought out Dr. Dre, Eminem, everybody, number one ratings," he stated.

Fat Joe Appreciates What Roc Nation Has Done Since 2019

Fat Joe has a point. Most of the artists who headlined prior to 2019 were in the rock and pop sphere. Since 2019, however, the presence of hip hop and R&B has been magnified. Usher performed last year. The Weeknd in 2021. The aforementioned Dr. Dre ensemble, which also included 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar, in 2022. Fat Joe wanted to emphasize the role that JAY-Z played in getting these artists on one of the biggest stages in the world. He also noted that hip hop heads tends to be most critical of the genre they love. "Of course, the hip hop community likes to attack hip hop," he quipped.