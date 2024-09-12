Stephen A Smith Lays Into Nicki Minaj Over Super Bowl Twitter Rant

In classic SAS fashion.

Stephen A Smith and Nicki Minaj are world class trash talkers. They have build their personas on being combative, and speaking their mind when nobody else will. Or, sometimes, when nobody else asked. Such was the cast on September 9, when Nicki Minaj unleashed on JAY-Z and Roc Nation for what she felt was a slight against her Young Money mentor, Lil Wayne. Minaj felt like Weezy should have headlined the upcoming Halftime Show at the Super Bowl, but Roc Nation went with Kendrick Lamar. Stephen A Smith did not appreciate Minaj's public tantrum.

Smith addressed Nicki Minaj directly during the September 11 episode of his podcast. He started out cordially, as one has come to expect from an SAS rant. He assured Minaj and the viewers that he had respect for her, and the things she's managed to achieve. The analyst didn't, however, respect Minaj's decision to castigate JAY-Z. "Every time we turn around it's something, Nicki," he stated. "You disagree with the decision... but you have to talk to a brother like that?" Stephen A Smith is referring to the Nicki Minaj tweet in which she claimed that JAY-Z favors money over the culture that helped make him rich.

Stephen A Smith also took time out from bashing Minaj to give JAY-Z his flowers. He pointed out that Hov has been instrumental in getting more R&B and hip hop artists on the Halftime Show stage since Roc Nation got involved with the NFL in 2019. "Do you know how hard it is," Smith asked. "For a Black man to pull of what JAY-Z has pulled off?" He supported his case by mentioning the kinds of acts who played the Super Bowl prior to Roc Nation. The Who and Coldplay have probably never been said with more disdain.