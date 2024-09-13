Nicki Minaj Performs New Song “Mamita” On Tour: Watch

Nicki's new track has listeners split.

It's been a busy year for Nicki Minaj. Shortly after unveiling her eagerly anticipated album Pink Friday 2, the hitmaker kicked off her tour. She's since delivered explosive performances to fans around the world with the help of some exciting special guests. Now, she's kicked off the second leg of the tour, which she's dubbed "Gag City Reloaded."

In a new clip from one of her latest performances, she's seen performing a new track, "Mamita." So far, the song has Instagram users in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section split. While some think it's yet another bop, others are less than impressed.

Nicki Minaj Continues To Deliver

"And THAT'S why she’s the queen of rap! She is extremely versatile! Nothing sounds the same and SHE writes it," one Barb writes. "Yall actually like this?????" a critic asks. New music isn't the only thing Nicki's making headlines for these days, however. Recently, she shared her take on Kendrick Lamar being announced as the headliner for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. As expected, she didn't hold back at all and was outraged that the opportunity wasn't given to Lil Wayne.