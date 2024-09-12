Nicki Minaj Drags Stephen A Smith For Defending Jay-Z Amid Super Bowl Controversy

BYCaroline Fisher85 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)
"Sit down ugly," Nicki writes.

Over the weekend, Kendrick Lamar announced that he'll be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans in February. While many fans were happy to hear the news, particularly after the massive year he's had, others were outraged. Immediately, social media users began to sound off about what some believed to be a slight against Lil Wayne, who's from New Orleans. This included Nicki Minaj, who took to X earlier this week to go off on Jay-Z and Roc Nation for the decision.

“Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego," she wrote in part. "Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!!" Her rant didn't sit well with Stephen A Smith, who responded on his show.

Read More: Stephen A Smith Lays Into Nicki Minaj Over Super Bowl Twitter Rant

Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Stephen A Smith

He called Nicki out for having beef with so many people, claiming that she didn't have to drag Jay-Z simply because she didn't agree with the choice. "Every time we turn around it's something, Nicki," he said. "You disagree with the decision... but you have to talk to a brother like that?" Now, she's taken to X to respond and didn't hold back in the slightest. She even jokingly confused Smith with Shannon Sharpe, who went viral yesterday for accidentally going live on Instagram during sex.

"Oh look yall another paid laughy taffy alien who only comes off his knees to turn around & back dat azz up. LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. Stephen, we don’t care. Ima tell u right now. We don’t care. If I say more it’ll be your fault. Sit down ugly," she wrote. "Stephen wasn’t you just moanin & groanin on live in your bedroom ? LMFAOOOO. And since we here in women’s business…ladies; when should men just shave their full head? Should it take its normal course like SAS Sassy ass or should he look into lace fronts?" What do you think of Nicki Minaj going off on Stephen A Smith on X? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Claims That JAY-Z Never Paid Her For Tidal Ownership Deal

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...