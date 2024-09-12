Nicki Minaj Drags Stephen A Smith For Defending Jay-Z Amid Super Bowl Controversy

"Sit down ugly," Nicki writes.

Over the weekend, Kendrick Lamar announced that he'll be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans in February. While many fans were happy to hear the news, particularly after the massive year he's had, others were outraged. Immediately, social media users began to sound off about what some believed to be a slight against Lil Wayne, who's from New Orleans. This included Nicki Minaj, who took to X earlier this week to go off on Jay-Z and Roc Nation for the decision.

“Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego," she wrote in part. "Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!!" Her rant didn't sit well with Stephen A Smith, who responded on his show.

Read More: Stephen A Smith Lays Into Nicki Minaj Over Super Bowl Twitter Rant

Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Stephen A Smith

He called Nicki out for having beef with so many people, claiming that she didn't have to drag Jay-Z simply because she didn't agree with the choice. "Every time we turn around it's something, Nicki," he said. "You disagree with the decision... but you have to talk to a brother like that?" Now, she's taken to X to respond and didn't hold back in the slightest. She even jokingly confused Smith with Shannon Sharpe, who went viral yesterday for accidentally going live on Instagram during sex.