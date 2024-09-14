Nicki Minaj Surprises Cleveland Barbz At Sneaker Launch

"I’m so grateful to the community of ppl who continue to uplift & support me," Nicki says.

Nicki Minaj is currently making her way across the U.S. on the second leg of her tour in support of Pink Friday 2. Most recently, the hitmaker touched down in Cleveland, OH to perform at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The show was nothing short of impressive, as expected, but it wasn't all she had to do while she was in town.

Yesterday, Nicki took to Twitter/X to announce that she'd be making an appearance at the DTLR shoe store at a local mall today. The appearance in question was in honor of the store's launch of her LOCI sneaker line. It featured a bright pink custom Nicki Cybertruck, cotton candy, music, plenty of merch, and more.

The Barbz Go Wild For Nicki Minaj

In various clips from the event, Nicki's seen making her entrance as fans go wild. She penned a heartfelt message to her supporters on Instagram ahead of her appearance, expressing her gratitude for their continued support and her new partnership. "I’m so grateful for this partnership [prayer emoji]," she began. "I’m so grateful to the community of ppl who continue to uplift & support me…to root for me."