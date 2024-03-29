Nicki Minaj Reveals Her First-Ever Signature Shoe Collection

There are only a handful of rappers in the industry that are pioneers and trendsetters. Without a doubt, Nicki Minaj is one of those illustrious names that is always paving the way for other female MCs. She has been dominating the charts and fans hearts for well over a decade and has no signs of slowing down. Late 2023-2024 has been an eventful time for the Trinidadian multi-talent. She dropped her highly-anticipated sequel to the original Pink Friday, Pink Friday 2 on her birthday, December 8. Nicki Minaj is on tour for it as we speak, but while she is rocking stages, she is also creating signature shoes.

Multiple reports confirmed that the iconic female figure will be teaming with a London-based luxury shoe brand Loci. They pride themselves on creating vegan and environmentally friendly sneakers. Nicki Minaj is excited for fans to lace up her signature kicks very soon. "4/12 = 11 new pairs of my OWN sneaker. 11 completely different designs for you to choose from. An absolute dream come true. I can’t WAIT for you guys to see my 1st collection!!!!"

Nicki Minaj Collabs With Loci For Her First Signature Shoe

She continues, "Link in bio to SIGN UP NOW!!!!! 🩷 Thank you to my team for helping me make this dream come to fruition. This isn’t a sponsorship. I’m an owner & partner 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽😅 & we will be showing you the first complete collection on 4/12. Love you BARBZ. THANK YOU. 🫶🏽🙏🏽🩷💕😅🎀 Nicki Minaj X LØCi @lociwear." The video shows off one of the samples, which is bright pink, mixed with cherry red laces and soles. Minaj's is featured on the tongues as well. If you want to sign up for alerts on the shoes themselves, you can click the link here.

