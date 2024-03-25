Nicki Minaj Suffers NSFW Wardrobe Malfunction During Pink Friday 2 Tour

Minaj wondered why fans didn't tell her what was going on.

BYLavender Alexandria
Opening Night of Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - Oakland, California

One of the biggest tours of the year is still chugging along. Nicki Minaj is in the process of a massive undertaking of performances in support of her new album Pink Friday 2. The live shows have been a tribute to absolutely all things Nicki. She's unpacked one classic song after another at various stops on the tour and been joined by numerous guests along the way. But at a stop over the weekend, she had an unplanned slip-up during one of her shows.

While in Orlando, Nicki was using some downtime in the show to talk to members of the audience. But during that process, she realized that her outfit wasn't entirely covering one of her breasts. Her reaction to first finding out and the reply she delivered to her fans were both captured on video. “Meanwhile my boob is out and no one f*cking told me. Thanks, Barbz. My whole boob was out. See, that’s what I get for talking about people," she hilariously quipped to the audience. Check out the video of Nicki Minaj's unfortunate wardrobe slip-up below.

Read More: What Is Nicki Minaj's Best-Selling Album?

Nicki Minaj Realizes Her Wardrobe Malfunction

During that same Orlando concert, Nicki became the newest popular artist to get her cowboy on. That came when she borrowed one of the cowboy hats that a fan had worn to the show. Nicki's fans. The Barbz, have been wearing distinctive pink cowboy hats to every single one of the Pink Friday 2 shows so far.

During a recent pair of sold out shows in Atlanta she had her most feature-packed performance of the tour so far. Fittingly given the city they were in she had 2 Chainz on stage with her to perform their collaboration "Beez In The Trap." She was also joined on-stage by another rapper than Atlanta natives were sure to recognize, Waka Flocka Flame. What do you think of Nicki Minaj realizing her wardrobe malfunction on stage? Do you think her reaction is funny? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Was Nicki Minaj's Debut Single?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Rolling Loud California 2024MusicNicki Minaj Joined By 2 Chainz & Waka Flocka Flame During Pink Friday 2 Atlanta Show
Opening Night of Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - Oakland, CaliforniaMusicNicki Minaj Pulls Out Iconic Throwback Wig For "Pink Friday 2" Tour Stop
Opening Night of Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - Oakland, CaliforniaMusicNicki Minaj Borrows Fan's Cowboy Hat During Orlando Concert
Opening Night of Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - Oakland, CaliforniaMusicNicki Minaj Shows Off Her Flexibility With An On-Stage Split During "Pink Friday 2" Show