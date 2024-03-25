Nicki Minaj Suffers NSFW Wardrobe Malfunction During Pink Friday 2 Tour

One of the biggest tours of the year is still chugging along. Nicki Minaj is in the process of a massive undertaking of performances in support of her new album Pink Friday 2. The live shows have been a tribute to absolutely all things Nicki. She's unpacked one classic song after another at various stops on the tour and been joined by numerous guests along the way. But at a stop over the weekend, she had an unplanned slip-up during one of her shows.

While in Orlando, Nicki was using some downtime in the show to talk to members of the audience. But during that process, she realized that her outfit wasn't entirely covering one of her breasts. Her reaction to first finding out and the reply she delivered to her fans were both captured on video. “Meanwhile my boob is out and no one f*cking told me. Thanks, Barbz. My whole boob was out. See, that’s what I get for talking about people," she hilariously quipped to the audience. Check out the video of Nicki Minaj's unfortunate wardrobe slip-up below.

Nicki Minaj Realizes Her Wardrobe Malfunction

During that same Orlando concert, Nicki became the newest popular artist to get her cowboy on. That came when she borrowed one of the cowboy hats that a fan had worn to the show. Nicki's fans. The Barbz, have been wearing distinctive pink cowboy hats to every single one of the Pink Friday 2 shows so far.

During a recent pair of sold out shows in Atlanta she had her most feature-packed performance of the tour so far. Fittingly given the city they were in she had 2 Chainz on stage with her to perform their collaboration "Beez In The Trap." She was also joined on-stage by another rapper than Atlanta natives were sure to recognize, Waka Flocka Flame. What do you think of Nicki Minaj realizing her wardrobe malfunction on stage? Do you think her reaction is funny? Let us know in the comment section below.

