Nicki Minaj Joined By 2 Chainz & Waka Flocka Flame During Pink Friday 2 Atlanta Show

Earlier this year Nicki Minaj took off on what's already her highest selling tour to date. The Pink Friday 2 tour comes on the back of the album of the same name which dropped late last year. She's already played a number of sold-out tour stops in cities like Phoenix, Seattle, and Denver. She also brought the tour's elaborate theatrics to her headlining slot at Rolling Loud Los Angeles last weekend. But during her second show of the tour in Atlanta overnight, she brought some very special guests along with her.

After her first show in Atlanta sold out quickly, Nicki added a second show in one of rap's predominant cities. According to the venue, State Farm Arena, the second show was also a sold out affair. For the second show, Nicki was joined by some guests who also mean quite a bit to the city. First came 2 Chainz, who joined Nicki on stage for a performance of their beloved collaboration "Beez In The Trap." Later in the show Waka Flocka Flame took the stage. He unpacked his classic hit "Hard In Da Paint" in a moment that Atlanta rap fans surely loved. Check out the videos of the performances below.

Nicki Minaj And 2 Chainz Perform In Atlanta

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj had to cancel the New Orleans stop on her tour at the last minute. She was reportedly advised by a doctor not to perform due to illness, advice that she was probably right to take. But it rubbed fans the wrong way when the announcement of the shows cancelation came at 5pm on the same day it was scheduled to take place. She promised that there would be a replacement show, though an official date hasn't been confirmed yet.

