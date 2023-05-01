2 Chainz
- Music2 Chainz Speaks After Nasty Car Accident Involving Alleged Drunk Driver: "Praise God For The Blessings"2 Chainz is happy to still be on two feet. By Zachary Horvath
- Life2 Chainz Car Accident: Rapper Hit By Tesla While Driving Home From Strip Club, In Stable ConditionTiti Boi's weekend in Miami for Art Basel is already off to a wild startBy Hayley Hynes
- MusicBest 2 Chainz Songs: Drake, Big Sean, Nicki Minaj and MoreExplore the best of 2 Chainz's hits, featuring collaborations with Drake, ASAP Rocky, and Nicki Minaj, and his journey in hip-hop.By Jake Skudder
- MusicBest 2 Chainz Lyrics: Tracks From The Rapper Ranked (Updated December 2023)Dive into some of the best songs from 2 Chainz that demonstrate his witty wordplay and humorous punchlines. By Jake Skudder
- StreetwearLil Wayne & 2 Chainz Sit Front Row At Balenciaga As Celebs Face Backlash For Supporting Embattled BrandCardi B was also in attendance, making her runway debut in a bold blue coat.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsLil Wayne, 2 Chainz, And Benny The Butcher Are In Peak Form On "Oprah & Gayle"Wayne, Chainz, and Butcher? Undefeated. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicWhat Is 2 Chainz's Best-Selling Album?Explore 2 Chainz's influential journey in hip-hop with his groundbreaking work, blending trap with lyrical depth.By Axl Banks
- MixtapesLil Wayne And 2 Chainz Unleash "Welcome 2 Collegrove" Album With Features From 21 Savage, Usher, Rick Ross, And MoreThe new project is star-studded.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicLil Wayne & 2 Chainz Share Feature-Packed Tracklist For "Welcome 2 ColleGrove"The album drops later this week and now fans know what to expect.By Lavender Alexandria
- Music50 Cent Serves As Narrator On 2 Chainz And Lil Wayne's New Teaser Video For "Welcome 2 Collegrove"The new video builds excitement for the album!By Tallie Spencer
- SongsLil Wayne And 2 Chainz Return With New Single "Long Story Short"Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz can do no wrong.By Tallie Spencer
- Music2 Chainz And Lil Wayne Tease "Long Story Short" From "Welcome 2 ColleGrove"It is rumored to feature Juicy J.By Zachary Horvath
- Music2 Chainz’s 7 Most Underrated TracksRevisiting 2 Chainz’s deep cuts since his time in Playaz Circle, until now.By Demi Phillips
- SongsLil Wayne And 2 Chainz Give Us The First Listen Of "Welcome To ColleGrove" With "Presha"The album is expected to drop on November 17. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop Culture2 Chainz, Offset, Coi Leray, And More Join DJ Khaled To Open Beyonce's First "RENAISSANCE" LA ShowJust when you think Khaled's done bringing out guests, he has anotha one.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRappers Like 2 Chainz: Gucci Mane, Future, Migos, Rick Ross & MoreExplore the Southern hip-hop scene with rappers like 2 Chainz. Dive into the sounds of Gucci Mane, Future, Migos, Rick Ross, and T.I.By Jake Skudder
- Viral2 Chainz & Halo Show Why They Are The Best Podcast DuoNothing better than a good father-son relationship.By James Jones