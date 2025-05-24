Day one 2 Chainz fans know that the entertainer has been chasing a Jay-Z feature for years. But it appears he has already missed the opportunity, he revealed to Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay.

The opportunity was orchestrated by legendary producer Jermaine Dupri. JD hit his line with a once-in-a-lifetime invite—pull up for a private jet ride to meet with Hov and possibly lock in a major deal. But Chainz never boarded that jet.

According to JD, 2 Chainz passed on the offer, allegedly saying, “It’s a young man’s game.”

Tooting his own horn, , JD replied, “You know who you talkin’ to, right?.

However, 2 Chainz doesn’t remember the story going down like that. “I asked JD if I could bring my partner,” he told Sharpe. “He said no. They was sending a jet, but I ain’t get on. I wasn’t leaving my dawg behind.”

2 Chainz Club Shay Shay

Chainz often raps about loyalty. In 2017’s “Saturday Night,” he raps about having past issues with T.I. and Grand Hustle over his loyalty to Ludacris and Disturbing Tha Peace.

Looking back, Chainz admits the Jay-Z and JD moment still lingers in his mind. “I always wonder what would’ve happened,” he said. “I really did wanna go.” But the Atlanta rapper stood on principle. It wasn’t about being difficult. It was about riding with the same folks who helped build the dream.

Chainz’s career has become legendary without the Jay-Z feature. While he hasn’t collaborated with Hov, he has worked with the Rap God-himself Eminem. They talk basketball on the 2024 track “Kyrie & Luka.”

Other icons on Chainz resume includes Snoop Dogg, Kanye West, and Lil Wayne. Weezy and Toni would release two collaboration albums as the group, Collegrove.