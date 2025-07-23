2 Chainz Teases Upcoming Short Film “Red Clay” With Intense Trailer

BY Caroline Fisher 281 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2 Chainz "Red Clay" Trailer Movie News
Feb 14, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; 2 Chainz before the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Oakland Arena. Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
2 Chainz's upcoming short film centers around a teenager facing a difficult upbringing and his mother's substance abuse issues.

Yesterday (July 22), fans got their first glimpse of 2 Chainz's upcoming short film, Red Clay. He co-wrote the film, which is set in Atlanta, alongside Omar Epps. It will be accompanied by a top tier soundtrack too. It features the likes of The Isley Brothers, Ne-Yo, Lil Yachty, and more.

“The wait is over….with the Red Clay Soundtrack dropping soon it’s only right we drop the trailer,” 2 Chainz captioned the film trailer on Instagram. “Want early access to the full short film, screenings, album release, and exclusive drops? Hit the link in bio and join the email list for VIP access.”

The film centers around a teenager named Nook, played by Christopher A’mmanuel, as he tries to break free from a toxic cycle and deal with his mother's substance abuse issues. It features themes of poverty, addiction, survival, and more.

Read More: 2 Chainz Highlights His Ambition On New Single, "I Wanna Win"

2 Chainz Red Clay

Red Clay premiered at the 2025 Atlanta Film Festival in May. It's directed by Christian Nolan Jones, and also features Rutina Wesley and Jaylan Ragin.

“I tell stories through my music, always hoping people feel empowered to overcome anything,” 2 Chainz explained in a statement, per AllHipHop.Red Clay is an extension of that. Atlanta is full of resilience, and bringing Nook and Bub’s story to life—everyday folks fighting to survive—means everything to me. Creating this with Omar Epps was truly legendary.”

“My inspiration to write this film came from the need to unpack brutal truths, and showcase the complexities of why black and brown communities normalize trauma,” Epps said of the film. “It’s my hope to inspire conversations which motivate people to have more grace, and compassion towards one another.”

2 Chainz reflected on his own upbringing during an appearance on Club Shay Shay last month. According to him, he started selling drugs when he was only 12 for his mother. "All I've ever known since I touched foot on this earth is drugs or drug dealing," he admitted.

Read More: Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Are As Sweet As "Cotton Candy" On "Tha Carter VI" Cut

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
2 Chainz, I Wanna Win Songs 2 Chainz Highlights His Ambition On New Single, "I Wanna Win" 1.7K
2-chainz Songs 2 Chainz Shares Another "Red Clay" Soundtrack Cut In "NOT THE SAME" Featuring Ne-Yo 2.7K
2-chainz-lil-yachty-sista-wives Songs 2 Chainz & Lil Yachty Trade Bars On The Exhilarating Single "Sista Wives" 2.0K
486x486bb Songs 2 Chainz & The Isley Brothers Take Us On A Different Ride For "The ATL Experience" 3.1K
Comments 0