Yesterday (July 22), fans got their first glimpse of 2 Chainz's upcoming short film, Red Clay. He co-wrote the film, which is set in Atlanta, alongside Omar Epps. It will be accompanied by a top tier soundtrack too. It features the likes of The Isley Brothers, Ne-Yo, Lil Yachty, and more.

“The wait is over….with the Red Clay Soundtrack dropping soon it’s only right we drop the trailer,” 2 Chainz captioned the film trailer on Instagram. “Want early access to the full short film, screenings, album release, and exclusive drops? Hit the link in bio and join the email list for VIP access.”

The film centers around a teenager named Nook, played by Christopher A’mmanuel, as he tries to break free from a toxic cycle and deal with his mother's substance abuse issues. It features themes of poverty, addiction, survival, and more.

2 Chainz Red Clay

Red Clay premiered at the 2025 Atlanta Film Festival in May. It's directed by Christian Nolan Jones, and also features Rutina Wesley and Jaylan Ragin.

“I tell stories through my music, always hoping people feel empowered to overcome anything,” 2 Chainz explained in a statement, per AllHipHop. “Red Clay is an extension of that. Atlanta is full of resilience, and bringing Nook and Bub’s story to life—everyday folks fighting to survive—means everything to me. Creating this with Omar Epps was truly legendary.”

“My inspiration to write this film came from the need to unpack brutal truths, and showcase the complexities of why black and brown communities normalize trauma,” Epps said of the film. “It’s my hope to inspire conversations which motivate people to have more grace, and compassion towards one another.”