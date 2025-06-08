Lil Wayne fans have had a full weekend to live with his new album Tha Carter VI, and all the fan debate has been fun to see. Not everyone's a fan, but with clever bars like those on "Cotton Candy" with 2 Chainz, most fans have plenty of gems to find.

On this new cut, the Welcome 2 Collegrove duo tackles a trap treatment of a sugary sweet soul sample, trading fast-flowing verses with plenty of wordplay. While they don't really change up their flow from stanza to stanza, they stick enough to the punchline formula and to their trademark charisma in order to engage listeners.

Given Wayne and Chainz's previous history, the fun and simple nature of "Cotton Candy" should surprise no one with its success and appeal. Other Lil Wayne collabs like "Sharks," featuring a great Big Sean verse and a Jelly Roll performance, also provide big highlights on Tha Carter VI's tracklist.

Of course, some fans will take all the great bars in the world, but they will still criticize some of the production choices on this new LP. That's been one of the most divisive and discussed aspects of the record in the early days of its reception.

But with a tour on the way and plenty more fans waiting to tune in, we're sure the discourse around Lil Wayne's Tha Carter VI will continue to evolve. We'll see how long it takes for him and 2 Chainz to link up again, although "Cotton Candy" is a treat that will hold us over.

Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – "Cotton Candy"

Quotable Lyrics

Looking like a spliff, nice, tall, skinny,

I'm him, baby, got that bass like Eric B. and Rakim, baby,

Nosedive, then swim, baby,

More white girls than Slim Shady