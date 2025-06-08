Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Are As Sweet As "Cotton Candy" On "Tha Carter VI" Cut

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 193 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Wayne 2 Chainz Cotton Candy Stream Lil Wayne 2 Chainz Cotton Candy Stream
Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz previously linked up for an entire album on the 2023 collaborative project, "Welcome 2 Collegrove."

Lil Wayne fans have had a full weekend to live with his new album Tha Carter VI, and all the fan debate has been fun to see. Not everyone's a fan, but with clever bars like those on "Cotton Candy" with 2 Chainz, most fans have plenty of gems to find.

On this new cut, the Welcome 2 Collegrove duo tackles a trap treatment of a sugary sweet soul sample, trading fast-flowing verses with plenty of wordplay. While they don't really change up their flow from stanza to stanza, they stick enough to the punchline formula and to their trademark charisma in order to engage listeners.

Given Wayne and Chainz's previous history, the fun and simple nature of "Cotton Candy" should surprise no one with its success and appeal. Other Lil Wayne collabs like "Sharks," featuring a great Big Sean verse and a Jelly Roll performance, also provide big highlights on Tha Carter VI's tracklist.

Of course, some fans will take all the great bars in the world, but they will still criticize some of the production choices on this new LP. That's been one of the most divisive and discussed aspects of the record in the early days of its reception.

But with a tour on the way and plenty more fans waiting to tune in, we're sure the discourse around Lil Wayne's Tha Carter VI will continue to evolve. We'll see how long it takes for him and 2 Chainz to link up again, although "Cotton Candy" is a treat that will hold us over.

Read More: Chance The Rapper Calls Larry Hoover A "Political Prisoner" While Addressing Commutation

Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – "Cotton Candy"

Quotable Lyrics
Looking like a spliff, nice, tall, skinny,
I'm him, baby, got that bass like Eric B. and Rakim, baby,
Nosedive, then swim, baby,
More white girls than Slim Shady

Read More: Snoop Dogg Reacts To Donald Trump Pardoning NBA YoungBoy And Commuting Larry Hoover

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.2K
lil-wayne-tha-fix Mixtapes Lil Wayne Drops Off 10 Glorious Tracks With "Tha Fix Before The VI" 7.4K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 20.5K
iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 - Show Music Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter VI" Draws Middling Opening Day Streams 1137