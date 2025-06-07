"The Joe Budden Podcast" Debates Their Issues With Lil Wayne's New Album "Tha Carter VI"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 353 Views
Joe Budden Podcast Lil Wayne New Album Tha Carter VI Hip Hop News
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; American rapper Lil Wayne before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While "The Joe Budden Podcast" had some criticisms of Lil Wayne's new album, they also had praise for "Tha Carter VI" and its lyricism.

Lil Wayne just made his comeback with the new album Tha Carter VI, even if it's resulted in some heavy social media debate online. Many Weezy fans did not like the production choices and sequencing on here, whereas many others are first and foremost satisfied with the bar work throughout. As it turns out, The Joe Budden Podcast is somewhere in the middle.

In a clip caught by Victor Baez on Twitter, the show's titular host had the most to say about the record. Other cohosts like Ice thought that Tunechi is still in great form as an MC, whereas Parks posited that his team is very different these days. Regardless, Joe had a pretty strong take on these questions.

"It was slowly becoming painfully obvious that this was not the same Wayne," Joe Budden remarked concerning Lil Wayne. "It's not the same Wayne. Your team is you. This is not the same Wayne. That makes you question why is it not the same Wayne. This sounds like, 'Who the f**k is around him?' This sounds like – is the engineer n***a still managing him? And that's disappointing, right?"

Lil Wayne Tour

"It's painfully obvious there's no Mack, there's no Baby," Joe Budden continued concerning Lil Wayne's new album, Tha Carter VI. "I don't care that Mannie Fresh is on there at the end for name's sake. There's no Mannie Fresh, there's no Drake, there's no Nicki [Minaj]. Nobody's walking through that door. It is just God-level rapping Wayne. Unfortunately, rap is two percent of rap. That's what scared me too at this point in the album. As it continued, I didn't hear a proper song. I didn't hear a proper song. Format, arranging, topic, concept, cohesiveness. I hear amazing verses – for the most part – slapped over s**t."

Regardless of your thoughts on Tha Carter VI, Lil Wayne has a great show for you soon. His tour will bring the new album to life and run through his legendary catalog, kicking off next month. We'll see how the discourse around this comeback project evolves, changes, and informs itself before the tour starts its journey.

