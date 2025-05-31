Joe Budden Expresses Interest In Rapping Again

BY Zachary Horvath 400 Views
Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Joe Budden attends Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening on April 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Joe Budden hasn't put out a new album in nearly nine full years, but he's seemingly found some urge to get back in the booth.

There aren't many rappers who have stepped away from the game completely. But Joe Budden is one and hasn't dropped anything in nearly a decade. But that could all be changing very soon. During a recent episode of his namesake podcast, as caught by SOUND | Victor Baez, he admitted to having desire to make a return.

"I want to rap," Joe Budden said to his crew members with a smirk on his face. "I do, I ain't gon' lie. The only thing stopping me is I don't have the beat packs and I don't request them," he said. "But if I ever ask [The] Alchemist... Jake One... it's gonna make me do something."

The Slaughterhouse MC then went onto reveal that he was on Ransom's social media page. While there, Joe discovered a freestyle of his that reminded him of his older material. After hearing that, he DMd Ransom and the latter tried to encourage Joe to come back.

"'N****, stop that podcasting sh*t you know who you are in your heart and in your soul, n****! You want to come back to the game, do it! F*ck that pod sh*t!'" Ransom supposedly said to Joe Budden.

He then went onto half-joke, "I'll call Ransom, Royce, 38 Spesh... we back!" However, the crew did get serious for a minute and genuinely asked him if he feels he's got what it takes.

Joe Budden 50 Cent Beef

He admitted that he would have to hear what his voice sounds like after quitting smoking (weed?) and what his breath control would be like as result. But overall, his podcast co-hosts feel like he can do it, it would just take a few months to get back into the full swing of things.

Budden did also say that not the possibility of him not being able to execute the ideas in his head because of how long he's been away have been "deterrents." But he did throw out there that he would be interested in doing a passion project of sorts.

Maybe, he could rap about his rekindled beef with 50 Cent on one of the tracks? That's partly a joke on our part, but it is a recent topic he could address. They have been jawing at each other online as of late with the passing of Irv Gotti being the catalyst in that.

Joe felt he was being incredibly disrespectful and said that Fif needs to seek professional therapy. This of course did not go over well with his fellow New York neighbor. Things seem to be okay though as of late, as they did talk at one of the Knicks versus Pistons playoff games.

