50 Cent Continues To Pile On Joe Budden By Digging Up Grossly Uncomfortable Clip About Sexually Pleasing Pets

Apparently, there's a lot of dirt on Joe Budden and only 50 Cent would know where to find that information. That's what we have come to learn about as the latter remains locked in on burying the former rapper and current podcaster. This time around, Fif is publicly humiliating his New York neighbor with an older Joe Budden Podcast conversation. It's a wild and frankly disgusting moment to rewatch as the "Pump It Up" MC talks about getting pets off, if you catch our drift. If you don't, then he will explain it more explicitly for you. "I always make the dog feel good by playing with their f*cking privates. They like that."

One of the co-hosts out of frame was caught off guard by the remark and that's when Joe made things even worse for himself. "See, that's how I know he's not a real animal lover. Anybody with a pet -- c'mon you did a little something down there to make your dog feel good." Rory and MAL and the rest of of the crew laughed about it, but we can only imagine what was running through their heads when Joe Budden said that. 50 Cent captioned the clip, tormenting him further, "👀wait a minute, Joe you need therapy something is not right," he began.

50 Cent Joe Budden Beef

"You touch your pet sexually, master bate so often you need travel lube and sleep walk naked out side of your home. You should have to register as a sex offender." 50 Cent added insult to injury by even tagging PETA in the post. Fans in Fif's comments section were absolutely basking in the entertainment, with one person writing, "I remember this episode too 😂😂😂😂😂 50 went into the archives." "Bro I just opened my eyes 😂😂😂" another adds.

Ultimately, while Joe's intent behind his therapy comments might have been real, he should have known that Fif was going to unleash. That's what started this whole beef as Budden was saying this because of the G-Unit boss trolling Irv Gotti after his death. "I think it's wrong. N****s need help," he expressed. 50 then lashed out in his response, recalling Joe's lewdness charge in the process. ""Stay out my mix Joe talking about I need therapy. B_itch you need to stop walking around naked. The fvck is you doing in the hallway with ya balls out PUNK!"