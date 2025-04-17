50 Cent Turns Joe Budden's Own Words Against Him In Latest Instagram Troll

This recent flare-up of the 50 Cent and Joe Budden beef stems from the latter's comments about the former's disrespect of Irv Gotti.

While 50 Cent may be engaging in some more Internet warfare with one of his long-standing rivals, Ja Rule, he has plenty of smoke to dish out to any and everyone. One of his most recent flare-ups was with Joe Budden, a feud the G-Unit mogul had no problem revisiting and re-igniting after about a month of silence.

In a new Instagram post (that he might delete later), Fif shared alleged audio of the Slaughterhouse MC arguing with Raqi Thunder of Love & Hip Hop: New York, with him allegedly saying things like "My d**k is not your business." On the other hand, Thunder clapped back with statements like "You ain't never been that type of dude." It's unclear exactly what they were arguing about, but 50 Cent still mocked Joe Budden regardless.

"Well Damn Joe you need therapy for real your sleep walking around naked. Master baiting [sic] till the point you need travel lube, this is weird behavior," the Queens star captioned the alleged Joe Budden audio in question. Some folks might find the allusion to therapy odd, but it makes sense when you consider why these two rappers started to fight again in the first place.

When 50 made disrespectful comments about Irv Gotti after his passing, Joe Budden said 50 Cent needs therapy while discussing the remarks on his podcast. "I don’t care if you agree with the rationale. And 50 is 50. He gon’ stand in it. He gon’ stand strong in it," he remarked, per Complex. Since then, both engaged in some more online attacks and claims.

For example, 50 Cent used A.I.-generated images of Joe Budden to troll him, Budden threatened to hit 50 with a lawsuit, and both of them joked in different ways about a chance encounter at a strip club. Throughout all this, it seems like Fif mostly took aim at Joe's romantic proclivities and other salacious details.

In truth, their feud began as far back as 2018, although it mostly relates to their online antics and their reactions to one another. Also, it's part of a long saga of the Dr. Dre family tree defending each other, as this was initally over Budden's Eminem criticism back in the day.

We don't expect 50 Cent and Joe Budden to bury the hatchet anytime soon. But for what it's worth, people who could care less about their feud certainly got a lot of content out of it.

