Joe Budden Hilariously Details How 50 Cent Nearly Caught Him At A Strip Club

Joe Budden admitted that 50 Cent nearly caught him at a strip club in Queens, earlier this week, as the two have been feuding. He recalled the close call during the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast after 50 called him out in a since-deleted Instagram post. "Why you just left out of mermaids so fast Joe? it’s starting to get spooky right," 50 wrote on Instagram.

On the podcast, QueenzFlip began by joking that he's glad Budden made it home because he's not a "negativity highlighter," referencing his recent viral argument with the podcast host. "I'd be down to play too if that sh*t wasn't true as hell," Budden said, breaking into laughter. "I was two steps out of there. I was like, 'Oh sh*t.'" The two have been beefing for several days at this point.

Why Are Joe Budden & 50 Cent Beefing?

The latest drama between Joe Budden and 50 Cent began after 50 started posting images of Budden made with artificial intelligence on social media. "50's been posting me for seven days in a row," Budden said on his podcast in response. "If I have a problem with it, we're getting lawyers involved." He added: "You can't do that. But I don't have a problem with it, and I think that's corny. And that's 50, I got all the respect in the world for him. But if I get tired of it, and it stops paying, then yeah, it's lawyer time." 50 fired back on social media, laughing off the warning: "So that's the plan [laughing emoji] you gonna sue me Joe. Hahaha I think you are mistaken me for someone else. I'm a get face to face wit you, so you can tell me about the therapy I need."

It's the latest of several beefs 50 Cent is engaged in. He's also been trading several shots with Big Meech and Lil Meech on social media in recent weeks after they linked up with his rival, Rick Ross.