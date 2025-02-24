50 Cent Mocks Joe Budden's Recent Lawsuit Threats

Joe Budden and 50 Cent have been going at it a lot in recent weeks, with the former even threatening to sue over the use of artificial intelligence technology to create unflattering renditions of him. "50 been posting me for seven days in a row," Budden remarked of his 50 beef. "If I have a problem with it, we're getting lawyers involved. 'Cause that's illegal. You can't take all these AI pics. That's what shorty's going to court for. You can't do that. But I don't have a problem with it, and I think that's corny. And that's 50, I got all the respect in the world for him. But if I get tired of it, and it stops paying, then yeah, it's lawyer time."

However, it seems like the G-Unit mogul is completely prepared to clown the heck out of the Slaughterhouse MC if this is his route. "So that's the plan," 50 Cent responded to Joe Budden. "You gonna sue me Joe. Hahaha I think you are mistaken me for someone else. I'm a get face to face wit you, so you can tell me about the therapy I need."

Why Are 50 Cent & Joe Budden Beefing?

For those unaware, this 50 Cent and Joe Budden controversy began when the former mocked the memory of the late Irv Gotti, one of his longtime rivals who recently passed away. The media personality suggested that the Queens superstar needs therapy over this disrespect, which led to an onslaught of memes, jokes, jabs, and other disses from Fif. Their relationship has always been a very contentious one, with social media shots dating as far back as 2015. As such, this recent revamp seems unlikely to result in a hatchet burial.