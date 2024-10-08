Joe Budden Claims He Has A Better Mixtape Discography Than Lil Wayne & 50 Cent

Budden with another hot take.

There is no doubt that mixtapes are still a great indicator of a rapper's success and mystique. Even though websites like DatPiff aren't as hot as they once were, there was a certain magic to that period in hip-hop. So many artists were able to build incredible discographies on platforms like that, and some of theirs are even considered classics. Speaking of the latter, that was a topic up for debate on the most recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. Overall, the entire panel had different answers to who they felt had the best discography of mixtapes.

Some of the usual MCs like Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, Wiz Khalifa, and Fabolous came up in the debate. However, right at the top of the discussion, Joe Budden immediately said crowned himself the king of these sorts of projects. "Oh, that's easy, me," the former rapper said. At first, no one really paid any attention to their host. All of those other names that we mentioned were thrown out there way before Budden's name would eventually come into play.

Joe Budden Is Confident He's Got Better Material Than Wayne & Fif

It's not too much of a surprise that he would say such a thing, as he tends to come across as a prideful guy. But still, it's a pretty hot take. Shockingly, though, one of the co-hosts had one that rivaled Budden's, as he said he feels Wayne had too many misses in his mixtape catalog, essentially disqualifying him from being the G.O.A.T. in this case. Toward the end of the clip, Budden did sort of change his stance on the matter, saying that he couldn't really rank in order of who has the greatest run of tapes. Overall, though, his name did make into the best of the best with Jeezy, Fab, Wayne, and 50.

What are your thoughts on Joe Budden claiming he's got a better mixtape catalog than Lil Wayne and 50 Cent? Do you agree or disagree with his hot take? Who do you think has the best discography in that case? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Joe Budden. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.