Joe Budden Reacts To Leaked Drake & Jhonni Blaze Texts And Claims Victory In The Process

A couple of days ago, Ghetto Barbie, a friend TV star Jhonni Blaze, leaked an alleged text exchange between the latter and Drake. These two supposedly had a very interesting relationship about a decade ago. Blaze had spoken sporadically about their messy connection throughout the years, so it was interesting to just now get a hand on these messages. The voice memo was a big talking point, as Drake sounds like he's been having difficulty with Jhonni and how to address their past. Ultimately, though, he said that touring was holding him back from seeing her. That translates to him being as polite as possible in saying that he is moving on.

But let's go back to the touring point. The internet really got into that aspect of the texts, especially the way in which Drake explained it. "Right now my life is on slave to live nation mode". This seems to be an allusion to his lengthy It's All A Blur tour which had two parts. This begged some questions that asked what Drake really meant by "slave to live nation mode". As expected, Joe Budden is here to give his opinions on the matter, and they are sure to ruffle the feathers of some Drake supporters.

Joe Budden Claims To Have Another Win Against Drake

In terms of the Jhonni Blaze debacle, he feels that Drizzy handled the situation beautifully and played the "Uno reverse card" to perfection. He thinks he buried the hatchet with Blaze in a respectful manner, so all is good there. However, Budden then turns around and addresses the Live Nation debate. He believes he has an "I told you so moment". Basically, his past suspicions about an artist as big as him touring that much (which he replays in the clip) was insane to him. Now, he's using this ambiguous text as evidence that he was right and is laughing all the way home about it. C'mon, though, you know Budden can't just give Drake credit.