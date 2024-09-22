Drake Shocks Fans By Allegedly Admitting To Being Forced To Tour By Live Nation

Are the Drake theories around "It's All A Blur" actually correct?

No matter how close or distant you are from a former prospective partner, never think that you can't come up in their tea years down the road. That's exactly what's happening to Drake right now, as he found himself in the middle of a social media spat between his supposed ex Jhonni Blaze and her former friend Ghetto Barbie. The latter leaked some alleged text message and voice memo exchanges between Blaze and the Toronto superstar in which he seems to address their past relationship and respectfully draw a line in the sand. However, for hip-hop fans, there was a much more interesting part of these alleged leaked messages.

As you can see in the post below, Drake allegedly hints at the dynamic that he had with Live Nation for his It's All A Blur tour, first with 21 Savage as a co-headliner and then with J. Cole, plus plenty of special guests. This adds to theories that he either got stuck in a deal that forced him to do these shows, is part of a highly lucrative partnership that is actually beneficial, or somewhere in between. Of course, the most likely scenario is that – if true– The Boy just phrased this text message in this way because of how busy the tour schedule was.

Drake's Alleged Text Messages With Jhonni Blaze

Still, it raised a lot of eyebrows considering his past lyrics using that word, and it fuels speculation that his moves and releases are contract obligations for corporations and not fully of his own volition. However, is that really such a rarity in the music industry? These dynamics sadly exist for plenty of artists, and we don't really know for sure how Drake would really characterize his own relationship with Live Nation. As such, maybe this is a case of people holding him to higher standards than they would any other rapper or musician.

The other question is this: why would Drake feel "forced" to tour if it would still make him a lot of money? Why did he allegedly turn down the Super Bowl halftime show twice? We don't even know if these are legitimate questions, and we probably will never truly know the answer. But it's interesting to see – at least with a short alleged glance – that the 6ix God might be moving much differently with his business than what many fans assume.