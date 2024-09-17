DJ Akademiks Responds To Viral Clip About Drake Using Him

Ak attempts to be as honest as possible.

Throughout DJ Akademiks' career, the media personality and hip-hop journalist has been made fun of for his fondness for Drake. Anytime that he posts about the latter, there's always people in his comments sections cracking jokes or calling out his bias. However, Akademiks has never been one to deny how much he respects Drizzy's musical talents. For example, a lot of you may remember his unforgettable reaction to when he found out he was on Travis Scott's "SICKO MODE" track. That one clip alone should let you know that he isn't going to hide his love for Drake's music. So, it's no surprise that he was making his feelings crystal clear in yet another viral clip.

In a recent live stream, Ak had on a guest and during their one-on-one conversation the former's relationship with the Canadian rapper became the focus. The caller, for lack of a better a term, tried to convince him that Drake really doesn't mess with him like that. Essentially, he feels that Ak is just a "billboard" for anything related to the MC. Throughout that video footage, the media pundit is pretty quiet throughout it, and doing what the internet does best, trolls painted him as being sad that Drake doesn't really mess with him like that.

DJ Akademiks Explains His Relationship With Drake

But as we said, the top-rated reporter isn't going to hide behind anything. So, on a more recent stream, Akademiks responded and reacted to the clip. Overall, he feels that outsiders are trying to impose what they feel should be the connection between him and Drake. Throughout his response, he says that he's not expecting, nor does he need anything from any artist that he as ties to or covers closely. Akademiks even says that he's getting money from the labels that the rappers are on for giving their talents exposure. It's one of the reasons why he doesn't need anything from the hitmaker. He feels that Drake treats him well as a fan and as a person, but they aren't as tight as others would suggest. But again, that's fine by him.