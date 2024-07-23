DJ Akademiks Clowned By O'Sean Jackson Jr. For Claiming Drake Has Been Through "Realer Sh*t" Than Kendrick Lamar

Jackson was not a fan of Akademiks' remarks.

DJ Akademiks is someone who has been known for having some controversial takes when it comes to the music world. Overall, he has been especially active throughout the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. For the most part, it is well known that Akademiks' allegiances mostly lie with the OVO side of things. This has subsequently led to some truly dubious claims from Ak, although aside from a few detractors on social media, he largely goes unchecked.

Recently, however, Akademiks said something that sounded so outlandish, O'Shea Jackson Jr. had to step in and say something. As you can see in the video clip below, Akademiks made the comment that Drake has been through "realer sh*t" than Kendrick Lamar. Overall, you can probably see how this comment may come across as pretty outlandish. O'Shea Jackson Jr. was quick to call it out, noting "Every. Got. Damn. Day. Lmfaooooo."

DJ Akademiks Under Fire

At this point, it should not be a surprise that Akademiks is reacting this way to the beef, or shooting Drake this kind of bail. This has been happening every single step of the way throughout the beef. Having said that, even Akademiks cannot deny the power and the impact of a song like "Meet The Grahams" and of course, "Not Like Us." For now, it is going to be extremely difficult for Drake to gain significant momentum. If he does, it will be nothing short of a miracle, at this point. Only time will tell what Drizzy is able to do next.

Let us know what you think about this take from DJ Akademiks, in the comments section down below. Do you believe his comments during the stream were ridiculous? Do you agree with what he had to say about Drake and Kendrick? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

