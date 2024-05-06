DJ Akademiks Delivers Shocking Answer When Asked Who's Winning The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Feud

2018 ComplexCon - Day 1
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California.

Akademiks has had a wild weekend.

DJ Akademiks has had one of the busiest weekends of his entire life. Overall, this is because he is currently in the midst of analyzing the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. It is well documented at this point that Drake is Ak's favorite artist. He has shown his bias towards Drake on numerous occasions and has been with the megastar every step of the way throughout this feud. However, with Kendrick dropping bomb after bomb this weekend, Akademiks has had to reevaluate some of his positions.

Just 45 minutes after Drake dropped off "Family Matters," Kendrick Lamar delivered "Meet The Grahams." It was a disturbing song that fans were genuinely scared by. However, Kendrick came through with the club banger "Not Like Us" the following day, and it has been on repeat at clubs and parties across America. Last night, Drake responded to the pedophile and 11-year-old daughter accusations with "The Heart Part 6." Akademiks reacted to the song live, although following the song's release, he still couldn't give the edge to his favorite.

DJ Akademiks Gives His Take

As you can see above, Akademiks came through and declared that Kendrick Lamar is still in the lead. However, there is a stipulation here. Ak believes if Drake drops another song or if this goes more rounds, that Drake could very well take the lead back. That said, "The Heart Part 6" feels like a surrender, while Kendrick has been delivering some truly vicious bars all weekend long.

Let us know what you think of this analysis from DJ Akademiks, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Ak is correct here? Who do you have winning the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef? Is there anything these two artists can do to change your mind? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

