DJ Akademiks & Joe Budden Lead The Pack In Complex's Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking

Other names that Complex shouted out in their list included Nardwuar, Kai Cenat, Angie Martinez, Nadeska Alexis, and Arshan Jawaid.

Every year, Complex publishes its editorial list of the biggest figures in hip-hop media for that timespan, and 2024 saw the return of last year's titans... in reverse order. Moreover, DJ Akademiks got the top spot over Joe Budden, who had topped the list last year with Ak at number two. This year, Budden came in second, and other names on the ranking include Anthony Fantano, Sway Calloway, Angela Yee, Trap Lore Ross, Charlamagne Tha God, Van Lathan, Big Boy, Bootleg Kev, and even artists like Lil Yachty and Rory. Regardless of what your personal ranking might look like, you can't deny that all these folks are worthy of the accolade to some degree.

"The unofficial birth of CNN and the 24-hour news cycle came with the Gulf War. The unofficial birth of DJ Akademiks as the No. 1 figure in hip-hop media came with the Kendrick Lamar and Drake rap war," Complex's Dimas Sanfiorenzo wrote of the streamer and podcaster. "If Budden was there (a couple of days later) to help fans deconstruct the latest diss songs between Dot and Drake, Ak was the figure you celebrated with at the moment. It’s the benefit, of course, to always being on, a tactic Ak has mastered over the years."

Complex's 2024 Hip-Hop Media Ranking

"Nearly 10 years after he started his podcast, Joe Budden’s role as an elder statesman of new rap media is indisputable," Complex's Kia Turner wrote of the Slaughterhouse MC. "The Joe Budden Podcast... has become appointment listening (and viewing) for millennials seeking their weekly dosage of sophisticated ignorance, industry insider talk, diabolical cultural opinions, and passionate rants. Joe Budden has the gall, larger-than-life persona, industry connections, and humor to tackle a wide spectrum of topics in diverse ways, from vitriolic intensity to light-hearted bemusement."