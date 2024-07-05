Joe Budden Draws Backlash For His Domestic Violence Comments & His Past Accusations

Many brought up that Joe Budden is in no place to speak on abusive relationships, as he allegedly fostered one with his past partners.

Joe Budden doesn't just give out hot takes on hip-hop: he also speaks on wider societal issues, for better or worse. Moreover, he recently sat down with the BagFuel podcast to speak on his perspective on domestic violence and abusive relationships, particularly when it relates to a man suffering from them. However, many folks online pointed out that the rapper and media personality has his own history when it comes to allegations of perpetrating these crimes. Nevertheless, he spoke from his own perspective and viewpoint when it comes to his struggles with toxic partnerships, addressing the dangers of gender standards regardless of how folks will respond to his point of view.

"I was in a domestic violence relationship, but we men, so we don’t know that," Joe Budden posited. "We don’t know that if somebody just gets up and starts [saying], ‘Hey, you got a text I didn’t like. I’m burning all your clothes.' That’s domestic violence... I had an incident one time where me and a lady broke up, and I took the phone back that I bought and was actively paying the bill for. Charges. Charges brought up. I didn’t know that [was stealing] so that was a lesson like, ‘Oh, okay. If there’s a dispute, you can’t tough the phone, even if you bought or got it.'"

Joe Budden Speaks On Domestic Violence In Abusive Relationships

Regarding Joe Budden's accusations, his ex-partner Esther Baxter claimed that he caused her to have a miscarriage by allegedly sitting on her stomach during an altercation. Also, his ex Tahiry Jose called him out for supposed hypocrisy when he condemned the video of Diddy assaulting Cassie. "FOH, who??? The irony. This is so triggering!!!" she expressed on social media. "I remember joey throwing me down a flight of stairs dragging me back into the house & me having to talk him into letting me go. FOR HOURS!!!!

"This whole s**t took me out," Jose continued. "So hard to watch. So sorry for Cassie and every other woman who is currently going through it or has ever gone through it. It’s tough." "Tahiry you are a lying, failed gold digger that has abused, targeted and manipulated many men," Joe Budden responded. "Outside of me you lack an identity which is why you’ve tried desperately to attach yourself to me for over 15 years. The last time i saw you i purchased a mattress from you and you were happy you made the sale, you were fine then."