Joe Budden Draws Backlash For His Domestic Violence Comments & His Past Accusations

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1274 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities Attend Minnesota Timberwolves Vs. New York Knicks - December 2, 2016
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 02: Joe Budden attends Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on December 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images)
Many brought up that Joe Budden is in no place to speak on abusive relationships, as he allegedly fostered one with his past partners.

Joe Budden doesn't just give out hot takes on hip-hop: he also speaks on wider societal issues, for better or worse. Moreover, he recently sat down with the BagFuel podcast to speak on his perspective on domestic violence and abusive relationships, particularly when it relates to a man suffering from them. However, many folks online pointed out that the rapper and media personality has his own history when it comes to allegations of perpetrating these crimes. Nevertheless, he spoke from his own perspective and viewpoint when it comes to his struggles with toxic partnerships, addressing the dangers of gender standards regardless of how folks will respond to his point of view.

"I was in a domestic violence relationship, but we men, so we don’t know that," Joe Budden posited. "We don’t know that if somebody just gets up and starts [saying], ‘Hey, you got a text I didn’t like. I’m burning all your clothes.' That’s domestic violence... I had an incident one time where me and a lady broke up, and I took the phone back that I bought and was actively paying the bill for. Charges. Charges brought up. I didn’t know that [was stealing] so that was a lesson like, ‘Oh, okay. If there’s a dispute, you can’t tough the phone, even if you bought or got it.'"

Read More: Joe Budden Can't Help But Vibe Out To Drake's Collab With Camila Cabello

Joe Budden Speaks On Domestic Violence In Abusive Relationships

Regarding Joe Budden's accusations, his ex-partner Esther Baxter claimed that he caused her to have a miscarriage by allegedly sitting on her stomach during an altercation. Also, his ex Tahiry Jose called him out for supposed hypocrisy when he condemned the video of Diddy assaulting Cassie. "FOH, who??? The irony. This is so triggering!!!" she expressed on social media. "I remember joey throwing me down a flight of stairs dragging me back into the house & me having to talk him into letting me go. FOR HOURS!!!!

"This whole s**t took me out," Jose continued. "So hard to watch. So sorry for Cassie and every other woman who is currently going through it or has ever gone through it. It’s tough." "Tahiry you are a lying, failed gold digger that has abused, targeted and manipulated many men," Joe Budden responded. "Outside of me you lack an identity which is why you’ve tried desperately to attach yourself to me for over 15 years. The last time i saw you i purchased a mattress from you and you were happy you made the sale, you were fine then."

Read More: Joe Budden Admits He Was Thrilled To See Drake Lose To Kendrick Lamar

[via] [via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
joe budden tahiryMusicJoe Budden & Tahiry Jose Relationship Timeline1168
REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1MusicTahiry Jose Labels Joe Budden An Abuser & He Fires Back, Calling Her A "Failed Gold Digger"12.4K
Revolt And AT&amp;T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 13MusicJoe Budden's Girlfriend Responds To Recent Abuse Allegations Made By Tahiry Jose10.6K
Earl Gibson III/Getty ImagesMusicEvelyn Lozada & Tahiry Call Out Joe Budden For "Victim Bullying" Comments4.3K