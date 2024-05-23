A Look At Joe Budden's Dating History

Joe Budden, the renowned rapper, songwriter, and media personality, has had his fair share of love. Naturally, his years in the limelight have proved him to be an undeniable influence on pop culture. Budden, however, is also quite popular in the dating market and is known for his romantic history. From high-profile romances to quieter affairs, Budden's dating history is as diverse as his lyrical repertoire, and it’s not without controversy. In the wake of the Diddy-Cassie scandal, Budden has called the mogul a “lying sack of sh*t.” However, Budden’s ex, Tahiry Jose, has also hit him with abuse allegations of his own.

Angie (Early 2000s)

Joe Budden's journey in love traces back to his early days when he experienced the thrills and tribulations of young romance. While details are scarce, his first relationship can be traced back to when he was 20 years old and dating a girl named Angie. While her last name was never disclosed, the two had a son named Joseph Budden III in 2001. Similar to the start of their relationship, there is no information on when the two broke up.

Tahiry Jose (2005- 2010)

One of Joe Budden's most notable relationships was when he was dating Tahiry Jose, a model and former Love & Hip-Hop: New York star. Their on-again, off-again romance was very public and even played out on Love & Hip-Hop. The couple broke up twice, with Tahiry revealing on Hollywood Unlocked that Budden had physically assaulted her. While Budden denied the allegations, they left a lingering impact on his career. The couple’s relationship ultimately ended in 2010.

Esther Baxter (2010-2011)

Following his split from Tahiry, Joe Budden began dating Esther Baxter, a model and actress. Their relationship was brief, with Budden announcing their breakup through his song “Ordinary Love S*t Pt.2.” However, that was not the end, as allegations of abuse also surfaced and Baxter filed charges with the police. Additionally, Baxter revealed in an interview with Bossip that she allegedly had a miscarriage due to the abuse. She subsequently dropped the charges.

Kaylin Garcia (2012-2013)

Following the public scrutiny Budden had faced with his last relationship, his new relationship with Kaylin Garcia seemed to promise stability. The couple’s time together also blossomed on Love & Hip-Hop: New York, showcasing moments of genuine affection and companionship. However, like many of Budden's previous relationships, their love story encountered its share of challenges. While they tried to salvage their love by going to couples therapy, it did not work out for them. Ultimately, their relationship came to an end.

Cyn Santana (2016-2019)

Arguably, one of Joe Budden's most publicized relationships arose when he began dating Cyn Santana. Their whirlwind romance was also documented on reality television as well as social media. The sweethearts welcomed a son named Lexington in 2017 and were engaged a year later. Sadly, their engagement did not last long as Santana called it off after four months. The relationship came to an end in 2019. A year later, in a leaked phone conversation, Santana accused Budden of physical abuse, substance abuse, and poor parenting. Budden denied all allegations.

Shadee Monique (2019-Present)

Budden has found new love with another model and has been dating Shadée Monique since 2019. The pair were first spotted at a pool party, and she also reportedly accompanied him to commemorate his 39th birthday in Turks & Caicos in August 2019. Although initially tight-lipped about their relationship, Joe hinted at their relationship in a 2021 Instagram post. Just last year, Budden penned a heartfelt anniversary tribute on Instagram, commemorating four years of love with Shadée. The lovebirds seem to be in love and going strong.

