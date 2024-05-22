Joe Budden Goes Off On Diddy & The "Lie Of Black Excellence"

Revolt And AT&amp;T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 13
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Joe Budden speaks onstage during day 2 of REVOLT Summit x AT&amp;T Summit on September 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt)

Joe Budden finally addressed Diddy during his latest podcast.

Joe Budden has addressed the latest video of Diddy appearing to assault Cassie at a hotel in 2016, labeling the Bad Boy mogul a "lying sack of sh*t." He spoke about the incident during the latest episode of his podcast, which comes after he previously edited out a segment on Diddy, last week.

"Before we even get to the lies told on Instagram pertaining to the case," Budden began, seemingly referencing Diddy's apology video. "I'm talking about the lie of Black excellence. It's a few of you n****s moseying around out here under the good name of Black excellence and you n****s are living like pieces of sh*t. This ain't 20 to 30 years ago. N***a you not white. You can't do what them white n****s do and say, 'Hey I'm checking into rehab,' and all will be well. You ain't white and this ain't 20 or 30 f*cking years ago." Diddy apologized for the incident and said he's been going to therapy in an attempt to better himself in a video on social media on Sunday.

Joe Budden Speaks During Diddy's Revolt Event

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - JULY 24: Joe Budden speaks onstage during the REVOLT Summit Kickoff Event hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, REVOLT, and AT&T at the Kings Theatre on July 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Revolt)

Budden previously defended his decision to cut out a segment on Diddy during last week's episode, saying that the news broke as they were wrapping up the recording. "I took it out because it was insensitive for the moment," he told fans afterward. "I was talking for four minutes about what happened, and in three minutes at the end, it was not the attention that the story needed, and it wasn’t the commentary that it needed. So, I don’t need to be the first one to run to something.”

Joe Budden Speaks On Diddy

In other Budden news, a recent freestyle of him rapping over Drake's "Family Matters," has gone viral online, although he claims it's AI. Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Budden and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
