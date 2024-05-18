Joe Budden Explains Decision To Cut Diddy Segment From Latest Podcast

Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Joe Budden attends Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening at Brooklyn Chophouse on April 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Joe Budden says he'll be discussing the incident on a future episode.

Joe Budden says he'll be addressing the resurfaced video of Diddy appearing to assault Cassie during a future episode of his podcast after fans noticed he cut his initial reaction from the "Two Brands, One Stone" episode. He explained his decision to do so while speaking on X Spaces on Saturday. CNN released the disturbing footage the afternoon before.

One user on social media noticed that the timestamp for a discussion about the situation was still in the description of the episode in question. "We were in the middle of our show when that news broke," Joe explained to his fans. "So we spoke about it for four minutes and at the end before Sleepers [segment] we spoke about it again for another four minutes and we went on about our day."

Joe Budden Speaks During Revolt Summit

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - JULY 24: Joe Budden speaks onstage during the REVOLT Summit Kickoff Event hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, REVOLT, and AT&T at the Kings Theatre on July 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Revolt)

He continued: "It was insensitive for the moment. It was talking for four minutes about what happened and three minutes at the end is not the attention the story needs. We gonna get to it on [Wednesday's episode]. I have absolutely zero ties with Diddy or anybody Diddy related. Yesterday was my very first time seeing something like that and it was tough to watch for many reasons." Check out Budden's full explanation of his decision below.

Fans Notice Joe Budden Cut Diddy Segment

Regardless of the video, Diddy won't be facing criminal charges regarding the incident. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office explained in a statement on Friday night that, while the clip is "disturbing," the statute of limitations for assault has passed. Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Budden and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

