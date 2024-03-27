Joe Budden Thinks Diddy Drama Could Get "Much Worse" Following Home Raids

According to Budden, it's a "wrap."

Earlier this week, Diddy's Miami and Los Angeles mansions were raided by Homeland Security, sparking reactions from countless fans and peers. Reportedly, the raids were part of an ongoing federal human trafficking investigation, though further details of the investigation have yet to be disclosed.

Amid the fallout, The Joe Budden Podcast discussed the raids during a recent episode, sharing their mixed reactions to the news. "This is a wrap," Budden said. "Not only is this a wrap, but this is about to get much worse. This is about to get bad, bad, bad, bad... Even the silence is eerie." He went on to describe the Bad Boy Records founder's infamous gatherings and all of their high-profile attendees.

Joe Budden Says "This Is A Wrap"

He then noted how he had attended some of Diddy's parties recently, though he was confident he wasn't taking part in any illegal activity at the events. For others, however, he says they may not be so sure. "I had some good times on those premises and got the f*ck out of there and went on about my business," he explained. "There's no footage of me out there, there's no pictures. So wow, what a relief if you've been to some of these functions and just know that to be true. But if you're on the other side of that and you see all of them people raiding all three homes? Yeah, I would be pretty nervous. My heart would drop to the f*cking floor if that were the case."

Budden continued, also speculating that various rappers have found themselves in "compromising situations" at Diddy's events, and been seduced by the mogul. "Everything about him is intoxicating, euphoric, and seductive," he claimed. What do you think of Diddy's mansions getting raided by Homeland Security? Are you shocked? What about The Joe Budden Podcast's take on the debacle? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

