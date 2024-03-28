Scottie Beam Calls Joe Budden A Lying "Coke Whore" After Slamming Him For Diddy Silence

Earlier this week, two of Diddy's mansions were raided by Homeland Security as part of a federal human trafficking investigation. As a result, countless social media users and peers have been sharing their takes on the debacle online over the past few days. Scottie Beam, for example, took to Twitter/X to call out Joe Budden for seemingly failing to address the raids. She also took the opportunity to put him on blast for previous controversial takes.

"Lmfaooo n***a was gonna beat me up for not calling Jussie a fa**ot when we didn’t have all the info .. but… homeland security at his homie house and it’s quiet," she wrote. Shortly after her post, Budden responded and didn't hold back in the slightest. "Why would I be expected to make a remark about anything Puff-related two-three hours after it all transpired? That's foolishness," he said. "And, I think some of the bitterness from shorty comes from whatever transpired during our time at Revolt. One, I fired you for all of those reasons that I just named and I'm sick of good Black successful men getting their backs kicked in by regurgatative Twitter."

Read More: Scottie Beam Blasts Joe Budden Over Diddy Silence & Past Jussie Smollett Takes

Scottie Beam Fires Back At Joe Budden

Now, Scottie Beam has fired back with full force, accusing Budden of lying, using drugs, and more. "Lying is insane," she began a new Tweet. "But expected from a drug addict. Especially when Andre Harrell called to apologize on your behalf for your 'inappropriate' 'aggressive' actions with me on set… And that’s why i left. Clean it up, coke whore." Clearly, Scottie Beam is fed up, and only time will tell if Budden decides to respond again.

What do you think of Scottie Beam's latest message for Joe Budden? Do you think she crossed the line, or was her response warranted? What about their ongoing beef about his silence on the Diddy raids? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Joe Budden Responds To Scottie Beam Calling Him Out Over Diddy Silence: "I Fired You"

