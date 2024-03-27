Joe Budden Responds To Scottie Beam Calling Him Out Over Diddy Silence: "I Fired You"

Joe Budden has addressed Scottie Beam calling him out on Twitter for his silence on Homeland Security raiding Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Miami. The two previously feuded with one another over Jussie Smollett, which Beam brought up in her post. "Lmfaooo n***a was gonna beat me up for not calling Jussie a fa**ot when we didn’t have all the info .. but… homeland security at his homie house and it’s quiet," Scottie Beam tweeted

Budden began by addressing, "Twitter/X's HBCU Black feminists, live with my mom for most of my life, Black real-life experience, the ability to critically think, nuance, context, or the ability to form an original thought." From there, he asked: "Why would I be expected to make a remark about anything Puff-related two-- three hours after it all transpired? That's foolishness. And, I think some of the bitterness from shorty comes from whatever transpired during our time at Revolt. One, I fired you for all of those reasons that I just named and I'm sick of good Black successful men getting their backs kicked in by regurgatative Twitter. By you people that just read sh*t and say it, which was the downfall at the gig. Not only did I fire you though. That show is nonexistent. I'm no longer at Revolt or do anything Revolt-related." Budden further added that whatever grievance the two had over Jussie Smollett should already be in the past.

Read More: Scottie Beam Blasts Joe Budden Over Diddy Silence & Past Jussie Smollett Takes

Joe Budden Attends 40/40 Club Anniversary Party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Joe Budden attends Jay-Z's 40/40 Club. 18th Anniversary celebration at 40/40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New. York. City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Police raided Diddy's properties on Monday amid an ongoing investigation into the bevy of allegations that he's been facing in recent months. They include accusations of sexual abuse, sex and gun trafficking, and more. Diddy’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, denied any wrongdoing from his client in a statement on Tuesday. "There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name,” he said.

Joe Budden Addresses Scottie Beam's Criticism

Check out Budden's response to Beam on his podcast above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Budden and Scottie Beam as well as the investigation into Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Yung Miami Updates Fans On Where She Is Amid Diddy House Raids

[Via]