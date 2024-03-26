Scottie Beam Blasts Joe Budden Over Diddy Silence & Past Jussie Smollett Takes

Scottie Beam just reignited her beef with Joe Budden over the recent news of the federal raid on Diddy's properties across various states. Moreover, these relate to investigations of alleged sex trafficking, and Beam thinks that Budden is a part of that conspiracy, which is also an unsubstantiated claim at press time. Specifically, she took issue with how they disagreed over whether or not Jussie Smollett was the victim of a hate crime, with him berating her for believing the lie. Regardless of the specificity of that situation, the media personality is drawing connections between the former Everyday Struggle host's relative silence on Sean Combs' case and his staunch opinion on other matters.

"Lmfaooo n***a was gonna beat me up for not calling Jussie a fa**ot when we didn’t have all the info .. but… homeland security at his homie house and it’s quiet," Scottie Beam tweeted, a subliminal that many interpreted as a shot to Joe Budden. However, there's a possibility that he already responded to the Diddy raid. Fans took note of a recent cryptic Instagram Story post on the Slaughterhouse MC's account, in which he posted a picture of himself on his podcasting couch with a drink and sunglasses. Many interpreted this as a sign that he'll be discussing the new developments in this case, at least in part.

Scottie Beam Seems To Take Aim At Joe Budden

"I did it for legal reasons," Joe Budden had said of why he deleted a segment concerning the Diddy allegations from his podcast. "Y'all ain't about to clip this set up and just attach it to whatever story and narrative you want to attach it to. I know how it goes, and I know how the blog sites work on a slow weekend. I don't be trying to give them nothing, I be in my little hut somewhere, and they go dig something up. Two, what if that n***a did all that s**t? Why would I want to inherit that? Stop, this ain't time for your Internet s**t that you do, this is real s**t going on. And three, in the event that some people did not believe [what] Cassie had to say in that civil suit, I don't think that last week was a good time.

"[Doesn't] seem like something a responsible podcast could do," he concluded. "Fourth.... there's a bunch, I could do this all day long! That n***a listens to this podcast! It means that if you have never been on the other side of accusations and stories being put out about you... Now having to hear the news cycle of people that you know and how they report on it, there's a responsibility that comes with that. Regardless, the Internet -– like I said -– has the luxury of forming an opinion. I think that n***a did it, I think he didn't do it. Whatever you think. But right this second, I'll speak for me, I don't have proof." For more on Joe Budden, Scottie Beam, Diddy, and Jussie Smollett, log back into HNHH.

