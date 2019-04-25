jussie smollett case
- Pop Culture50 Cent Compares Megan Thee Stallion Case To Jussie SmollettThe New York rapper seems to question the validity of Megan Thee Stallion's trial against her alleged shooter, Tory Lanez.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Gram50 Cent Shades Jussie Smollett After Judge Denies Case Dismissal50 Cent says that Smollett is “crying inside.”By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeJussie Smollett Loses Major Witness In Hate Crime CaseJussie Smollett took a major L as he prepares for court.
By Taya Coates
- TVJussie Smollett Says Criminal Case Is "Fight Or Die At This Point"Former "Empire" star Jussie Smollett gave a candid update on his current criminal case sparked by the now-infamous 2019 hate crime hoax he's accused of masterminding. By Keenan Higgins
- MusicJussie Smollett's Camp Clears Up Misinformation In Infamous Attack Case: ReportThe saga continues.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentEmpire Star Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago: ReportAnother "Empire" star in legal trouble. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's Comeback Unlikely Since Unsealed Legal Docs: Drugs, Lies & MoreJussie Smollett's reputation might be tarnished. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentProsecutors Asked Police To Cease Jussie Smollett Investigation: ReportThe prosecution didn't have the authority to ask for such a request.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentThe Smolletts Refurbish Single Mom's Living Room For Mother's DaySiblings Jake & Jazz Smollett bless a single mother.By Aida C.
- MusicQueen Latifah Continues To Support Jussie Smollett: "It's Just Always Love"She says he's innocent until proven guilty.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's Final "Empire" Episode Brings Low Ratings: ReportThe recent episode's ratings remain low. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett's Sister Leaks Major "Empire" Spoiler To Praise BrotherThe actor's sister reveals a major spoiler from tonight's episode. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett Spotted At Friendly Lunch With "Empire" Execs: ReportJussie Smollett might be staying on the show. By Aida C.