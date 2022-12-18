Megan Thee Stallion’s court case against her alleged shooter Tory Lanez took some wild turns in the courthouse. Amid missing witnesses, contradicting stories, and backtracked testimonies, Meg and Tory have both faced scrutiny and criticism for their accounts. However, the Houston rapper in particular reckoned with a lot of backlash to her experience and side of the story. 50 Cent is the latest to question Meg’s side, as he published a tweet comparing her to former Power star Jussie Smollett.

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 17: (L-R) Recording artist 50 Cent and actors Taraji P. Henson and Jussie Smollett attend the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Larry Busacca/BMA2015/Getty Images for dcp)

In 50’s post, he included a meme of Megan morphing into Smollett and a link to his G-Unit merch. Readers likely remember that the actor staged a racist and homophobic attack on himself in 2019 because he was not happy with his salary.

The New York rapper posted the caption, “Damn i’m confused all this shit going around i don’t know what to think. LOL.”

Damn i’m confused all this shit going around 🤷🏽‍♂️i don’t know what to think. LOL • https://t.co/jnbpt5d02B pic.twitter.com/SWVutQBtSm — 50cent (@50cent) December 17, 2022

Meg’s been fighting for her case in public since April of this year, where she had her first TV appearance since the July 2020 shooting. Furthermore, she told CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King that she was never intimately close with her alleged shooter. However, in this week’s trial proceedings, the court found that her and Tory Lanez had been romantically involved. Also, Meg’s former best friend Kelsey Harris contradicted her previous testimonies that she saw Tory shoot Megan.

Therefore, her lawyers are concerned that there’s been witness tampering. Meanwhile, the Canadian rapper said that a fight broke out the night of the alleged shooting over jealousy. He claims that he slept with both friends, which started an argument. Moreover, Tory sent an apology to the “NDA” rapper, which he used as primary evidence in court.

He tweeted in February, “Good dick had me f**king 2 best friends, and I got caught. That’s what I apologized 4. It’s sick how u spun it tho.” Unfortunately, male rappers coming down on the female MC’s traumatizing experience has been a trend this year.

What do you think of 50’s jabs? In addition, what’s your take on the legal battle between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates on this investigation.

