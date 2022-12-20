When something big is happening in the hip-hop world, you can almost bet that 50 Cent will have something to say about it on social media. Of course, the ongoing Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion trial is no exception.

Over the weekend, the Power producer correspondingly hopped on Twitter to share a post comparing the Houston rap diva to Jussie Smollett. The actor previously found himself on trial for a messy scheme he put together, making himself look like the victim of a racist attack.

“Damn I’m confused, all this shit going around,” Fif wrote alongside the image. “I don’t know what to think. LOL.”

The “Candy Shop” rapper is facing undeniably considerable backlash for his comments. Specifically, “HICKORY DICKORY” hitmaker Chika spoke out on her own profile, condemning him for using his platform so irresponsibly. “If you took even a second to read through the court proceedings, it wouldn’t be so confusing,” she first said.

“As a figure in hip-hop, you should be responsible with how you use your platform. Targeting a victim of a shooting ain’t it and never will be,” the recording artist continued. “I think you know that 9x over,” she added, referencing 50’s own history with gun violence.

there is literally no reason to believe that a story that hasn’t changed & came out involuntarily is untrue.



In her next post, Chika went on, “There is literally no reason to believe that a story that hasn’t changed and came out involuntarily is untrue.”

She showed plenty of sympathy for Megan, writing, “I cannot imagine being @theestallion and having to see grown ass men cape for another not-so-grown ass man whose ego caused him to assault her with a deadly weapon.”

Additionally, Chika predicts that Lanez will receive a charge in the ongoing proceedings. “You n*ggas can unkindly f*ck off and talk about something that can be expressed at the 2.3 reading level you possess,” she later snapped at the New Yorker.

do you understand that if that drunken imbecile would’ve aimed differently and hit her fatally, this woman would be DEAD?



“It’s tired, it’s triggering, it’s f*ckin disgusting, and it needs to STOP. Y’all been at it for two years. Your Leprechaun King is getting convicted. Period.”

Furthermore, Chika believes that Black men should be “holding Megan up” during this time. “Instead you’ve chosen to stay silent and only speak when your baseless disbelief can be used to discredit her. Literally, F*CK you.”

Next, the 25-year-old explicitly hit 50 Cent with some harsh words regarding his past with Kanye West. “You dismissing senseless violence towards a woman while posting shit on Instagram every time you get into your p*ssy ass feelings about a grown man typing out something YOU dislike. N*gga, take a nap!” she told him. “You retired bc Kanye outsold and even HE ain’t worth a damn. Both bitches.”

Read what else Chika had to say in her rant to Fif below. Afterward, check out the latest from Tory Lanez’s trial here.

black men ESPECIALLY should have been holding Megan up and being gentle with her as she has had to deal with this all in the public eye.



instead, you’ve chosen to stay silent and only speak when your baseless disbelief can be used to discredit her.



you dismissing sensless violence towards a woman while posting shit on instagram every time you get into your pussy ass feelings about a grown man typing out something YOU dislike.



