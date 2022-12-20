We’re hardly more than a week into Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s trial. Already, though, the world is struggling to keep up with all the details pouring out of the courtroom. Seeing as this trial isn’t on full display like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s was previously this year, we’ve had a much less intimate look at what’s been going on behind closed doors.

What we know so far is that the Houston native’s former BFF, Kelsey Harris, didn’t come through. Prior to her time on the stand the prosecution said she would confirm that she was a witness to Lanez shooting her friend. Her testimony was instead full of forgetful moments, which have some (including Keri Hilson) speculating that she may be a victim of bribery.

In fact, the “Big Ole Freak” rapper’s own attorney, Alex Spiro, made claims that the “Bussin Back” artist looks to have been compromised. As a result of her spotty memory, the prosecution was able to play Harris’ previous interview. In that, she plainly says that the Canadian fired the weapon at her friend.

The discrepancies in Kelsey’s recent testimony and her old story have been undeniably raising eyebrows. So much so, in fact, that Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta motioned to include two new charges of witness tampering on top of Lanez’s existing charges, according to Rolling Stone.

Specifically, she cited allegations that the “Say It” singer offered Thee Stallion and Harris a “$1 million bride” to keep quiet. Additionally, she mentioned California Penal Code 136.1 – a rule that makes dissuading a witness a crime.

Tory Lanez attends Rolling Stone Live Big Game Experience at Academy LA on February 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for MCM)

Ta told the court, “It’s based on testimony by both the victim and Ms. (Kelsey) Harris [about] statements the defendant made in the car, offering them a million dollar.”

Seeing as the 27-year-old brought up the hush money earlier in the proceedings, Judge David Herriford had some questions. The DA shared that she wasn’t sure what Kelsey’s testimony would be. However, when the recording artist’s former friend was in agreeance with the claims, a filing decision was made.

Lanez’s lawyer, George Mgdesyan was quick to object. Furthermore, he argued that prosecutors have known what Harris would say since as early as September.

Ultimately, Judge Herriford sided with the father of one’s defence, rejecting the additional charges. “I think it’s unfair at this juncture, so I would deny that motion,” he said. He also noted that Tory’s team would be in a “difficult position” putting together a proper response on such short notice.

That’s not the only drama that’s been unfolding in the courtroom so far this week. On Monday (December 19), it was revealed that a female jury member was seen riding in an elevator with Lanez and his legal representatives.

Those live-tweeting from the courtroom say that the woman is known as Juror No. 39. “A younger light-skinned Black woman with braided hair. [Her] style of dress that included pink cheetah print pants last week. [She] was asked to stay behind, then she went back into chambers to talk to Judge Herriford,” Law and Crime‘s Meghann Cuniff wrote.

At this time, it remains unknown if there’s cause to remove the juror. It was additionally noted that she somehow knows Lanez “through Instagram.” However, she insists she can be “fair” because she “generally isn’t on social media.”

Reports say that Juror No. 39 was spotted with Tory on both Friday and Monday. During the latter, reporter James Queally was also on board. “I did not see them talking or hear any discussion of the case,” he confirmed.

Other notes: There was an "incident" with a juror, per judge, but was not explained. But I did end up an elevator with Lanez, his security and PR folks today, and that specific juror was in there. I did not see them talking or hear any discussion of the case. — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) December 19, 2022

As for Thee Stallion’s side of things, yesterday the court heard her former stylist’s testimony. Read all about that here, and check back later for any more updates.

[Via] [Via]