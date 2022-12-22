Closing arguments in the Tory Lanez case are set for today as the defense resumes its final words to the jury. Yesterday, the defense and prosecution rested their cases, and soon, the world will learn Lanez’s fate. Megan Thee Stallion insists her former friend shot her back in July 2020. Lanez contests that it wasn’t him but Megan’s ex-best friend Kelsey Harris who pulled the trigger.

Testimony has been lively as witnesses for both sides seem to have dropped off surprises when taking the stand. Harris pleaded the fifth and said she couldn’t remember just about anything she previously detailed to the prosecution. Additionally, the man who allegedly witnessed the incident said he saw a short man shooting at a woman. He was a witness for the defense.

In the first portion of their closing statements, Lanez’s attorney George Mgdesyan suggested that the singer wasn’t tall enough to fire the shots. Reporter Meghann Cunniff offered an update about this puzzling defense argument.

“There was a light moment for Tory Lanez today during his lawyer’s closing,” wrote Cunniff. “Mgdesyan referenced his height, saying he’s ‘what, 5-foot-2‘ and ‘I don’t even know if he can get over the door to shoot.’ Lanez laughed for a bit over that one.”

She also noted that six jurors, all women, had a “stony expression as Mgdesyan spoke.” Cunniff added, “They didn’t appear to think he was funny.”

Mgdesyan also called the prosecution’s case “full of holes” and “speculation.” Cunniff claimed the attorney emphasized “reasonable doubt” due to the different stories of what occurred that fateful evening. He also reportedly told the jury that if he believes a “witness is lying in key testimony, they should consider disregarding all testimony.”

A verdict is expected within days.