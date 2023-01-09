His trial may be over, but the second phase of the case against Tory Lanez is just heating up. During the holiday season, Lanez was found guilty on three counts related to the July 2020 of Megan Thee Stallion. He denied culpability in the case; however, Megan testified that she watched as her former friend shot at her during an angry outburst.

It was recently reported that Lanez switched up his legal team and got rid of attorney George Mgdesyan. Law & Crime reporter Meghan Cuniff has steadily shared updates about Lanez’s case, and yesterday (January 8), she tweeted the rapper hired David Kenner. He has famously represented both Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight.

Kenner is a longtime criminal defense attorney whose clients include former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight. Anyone with actual experience in criminal law (not all lawyers) will tell you he's joining the case a bit late: Before trial would have been better. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 8, 2023

Some clues about what's going on: Prosecutors tried to add a bribery count to Tory's charges during trial, which the judge rejected. Any post-conviction motion from David Kenner regarding false evidence or witness testimony is very unlikely to come this quick. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 8, 2023

Meanwhile, following the conclusion of the case, Mgdesyan has faced backlash. The attorney’s methods were criticized, including closing arguments about the singer not being tall enough to shoot over the vehicle door at Megan.

Rolling Stone senior reporter Nancy Dillon has also tracked this case and issued a statement from Mgdesyan. The lawyer refutes claims that he’s exiting Lanez’s legal teams on bad terms.

“I don’t do appeals, so we had to get somebody on board to handle the appeal,” said Mgdesyan.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 07: Tory Lanez performs at the 10th annual ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on September 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Additionally, Mgdesyan added he “may still attend” Lanez’s sentencing hearing on January 27, “if possible.”

He shared, “As a party who represented Tory and is friends with Tory, I have an interest.”

This case continues to divide the Hip Hop community. Lanez’s avid supporters stand by his innocence, while Megan’s fans believe the right person is behind bars.

Mgdesyan says he may still attend Tory’s sentencing hearing, now set for 1/27, if possible. “As a party who represented Tory and is friends with Tory, I have an interest” #ToryLanezTrial — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) January 9, 2023