Now that Tory Lanez has hired David Kenner, former attorney to Suge Knight, people have been curious about what the Death Row founder had to say about the case. Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence connected to the death of Terry Carter in 2015. Rolling Stone briefly spoke with Knight recently, and he chimed in about Lanez’s case involving Megan Thee Stallion.

“I understand what Megan goes through because when Tupac and I got shot in Vegas… I got a fragment and a bullet an inch to my skull today,” he said.

Tory Lanez new sentencing date is Feb. 28. David Kenner (left) and Matthew Barhoma (right) are his new attorneys. Kenner, told Superior Court Judge David Herriford he is waiting for copies of transcripts from last month's trial so the defense can prepare a motion for a new trial pic.twitter.com/YwaVv4DF7j — HarrietEve9 (@HarrietEve9) January 11, 2023

“They didn’t remove it because they said if it went another inch, I’d have been a vegetable or dead,” Knight continued. “So, I know what it’s like when people say, ‘You didn’t get shot, this didn’t happen, she’s lying.’ They accused me of stuff (too).”

Additionally, Knight believes if he had Kenner as his attorney for his case, “I wouldn’t be having this conversation from prison.” Knight further emphasized that he believes a better legal team would have helped him exponentially.

Just in from our friends at the communications office. Again, I’ve confirmed that “further proceedings” is David Kenner substituting in as Tory Lanez’s new lawyer. This will be a routine hearing for the judge to sign off on the new lawyer coming aboard. pic.twitter.com/YEQnwq7Aqo — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 9, 2023

Rolling Stone reported they spoke with a source who claims Lanez regrets not testifying at his trial. It was a risky move considering, and in the end, a jury found him guilty of three counts.

“If he’s guilty, that’s one thing,” said Knight. “But if he didn’t have the right person representing him to get a fair shake, that’s another thing.”

I just got off the phone with Tory Lanez's new lawyer David Kenner, and it's clear to me that people need to stop assuming he represented Suge Knight in the case that put Suge in prison. He didn't! He represented him in a robbery case back in the 1990s and got him probation. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 9, 2023

“Right now, Tory is probably going through [the] worst days of life, because the county jail [is] so horrible and dirty,” the former music executive also shared. “The food is garbage, the cell is freezing, it’s dirty and nasty. You could be sitting in your bed at night, and a rat might run across your chest, or it might bite you. Roaches is all over your bed.”

Lanez has revamped his legal team and is looking forward to appealing his conviction. Meanwhile, he will face sentencing on February 28.

