Tory Lanez forgives Megan Thee Stallion, according to his father.

Tory Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson, addressed his son’s recent conviction in a video uploaded to Instagram. Though there have been several developments in Tory’s case since the conviction, including a change in his defense team. However, the rapper is still facing down a 22-year sentence and the possibility of deportation. Peterson, specifically, addressed Megan Thee Stallion, who he said his son holds no hard feelings against.

ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 16: Tory Lanez performs at Birthday Bash 2018 at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on June 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“Both my son, myself and others of our family have long decided that we are not going to hold any animosity against Megan Pete a.k.a. Megan Thee Stallion. We forgave that girl a long time ago. A long time ago,” he said. Tory Lanez’s father added that the “principle of forgiveness is important in order to cleanse one’s heart” and soul.

“Hatred, resentment, bitterness — those things can actually diseases of the bones, it has been proven,” he continued. “And it can cause sickness in your body because you’re holding onto something that is negative against the real life force in your life.”

Tory Lanez might not hold resentment towards Megan Thee Stallion. Still, Sonstar said the “machine” won’t push them around.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

“Some will no doubt actually question: is he actually saying that Tory forgave Megan for all of what’s going on?” Sonstar said. “Yes, we have forgiven her. But what we will not back down from is the machine.”

Shortly after the verdict, court officials removed Sonstar from court for an outburst. Court reporters claim he described the justice system as “wicked” and described two prosecutors as “evil.” Afterward, he spoke to reporters where he placed the blame on several figures associated with Roc Nation, including Jay-Z.

