The last thing Tory Lanez needs is more controversy, but a hiccup in court put his new attorney in the spotlight. Recently, it was shared that Lanez was switching things up by ridding himself of his former legal counsel. As George Mgdesyan exited, David Kenner was added to the roster, among others. Kenner counts Suge Knight and Snoop Dogg as former clients, and he will be representing Lanez in his appeal.

The singer was newly found guilty on three counts related to the 2020 shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion. New hearings regarding Lanez’s sentencing have taken place, and it was also shared he will return to court to learn his fate on February 28.

Additionally, today (January 11), the rapper’s latest mugshot surfaced. Despite looking at upwards of 22 years in prison, Lanez was all smiles in the image.

Further, a legal consultant and StreetTV founder Alex A. Alonso Villegas tweeted that he had a run-in with Kenner at the courthouse.

“I was falsely accused of recording #ToryLanez hearing this afternoon by attorney David Kenner,” he wrote. “But after I voluntarily allowed the search of my phone the deputy told Judge Herriford that there was nothing on my phone.

He also added, “This is one of the messiest and ghetto trials I ever witnessed.” Once the confusion was settled, Kenner reportedly offered up an explanation.

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 15: Tory Lanez performs at V103 Winterfest at State Farm Arena on December 15, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“After the court looked into my phone and saw that I had no recorded contents of #ToryLanez hearing on Tuesday, his new attorney, David Kenner, told me after in the hallway that three people told him that it was me recording. 🤷🏾‍♂️ Go figure.”

Check out Villegas’s tweets below.

I was falsely accused of recording #ToryLanez hearing this afternoon by attorney David Kenner but after I voluntarily allowed the search of my phone the deputy told Judge Herriford that there was nothing on my phone. This is one of the messiest and ghetto trials I ever witnessed — Alex A. ALONSO Villegas (@alexalonso101) January 10, 2023

After the court looked into my phone and saw that I had no recorded contents of #ToryLanez hearing on Tuesday, his new attorney, David Kenner, told me after in the hallway that three people told him that it was me recording. 🤷🏾‍♂️ Go figure. — Alex A. ALONSO Villegas (@alexalonso101) January 11, 2023

[via]