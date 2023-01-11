Tory Lanez will be sentenced in late February, instead of later this month, after the rapper changed his legal team. Per Fox 11 Los Angeles, a judge pushed back the rapper’s sentencing date from Jan. 27th to Feb. 28th.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 15: Tory Lanez performs onstage during 2018 V-103 Winterfest at State Farm Arena on December 15, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The news comes days after George Mgdesyan stepped down from Tory’s legal team. Instead, David Kenner, who represented Suge Knight in the 90s and beat Snoop Dogg’s murder trial, will lead Tory’s legal team. Kenner told Superior Court Judge David Herriford that he was awaiting transcripts from the trial in order to file a motion for a new trial.

At this point, Kenner hasn’t revealed how the legal team will move forward with Tory’s case but Mgdesyan explained that the famed attorney came on board for post-conviction motions, including future appeals. Kenner told reporters outside of court that he’s looking forward to litigating the next portion of Lanez’s trial.

A jury convicted the Canadian rapper on Dec. 23rd of three counts related to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper was found guilty of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 05: Tory Lanez performs on stage during Wireless Festival 2019 on July 05, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Following the guilty verdict, a lawyer representing Megan Thee Stallion issued a statement, reading, “The jury got it right. I am thankful there is justice for Meg.”

Tory Lanez is facing a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison. A judge will likely order him his deportation back to Canada after he completes his sentence.

We will keep you posted on any further updates regarding Tory Lanez’s sentencing.

[Via]