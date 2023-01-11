Following Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict last month, the singer has apparently decided to bring on a new legal team. After hiring David Kenner, who previously represented Suge Knight, Lanez is also now working with Matthew Barhoma.

Famously covering Lanez’s recent trial, legal reporter Meghan Cuniff shared on Twitter Tuesday, “Just in: Tory Lanez has another new lawyer, in addition to David Kenner. Matthew Barhoma ‘is known for his successes in vacating convictions for numerous defendants who faced wrongful and overzealous prosecutions and unjust charges.’ He is in the hallway with Kenner now.”

Just in: Tory Lanez has another new lawyer, in addition to David Kenner. Matthew Barhoma “is known for his successes in vacating convictions for numerous defendants who faced wrongful and overzealous prosecutions and unjust charges.” He is in the hallway with Kenner now. pic.twitter.com/2Uk5DqnmvX — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 10, 2023

In another tweet, Cuniff then shared that Lanez’s sentencing was pushed back as his team seeks a new trial.

“Rapper Tory Lanez’s sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion has been rescheduled from Jan. 27 to Feb. 28 as his new lawyers prepare to ask the judge to grant him a new trial. This was finalized in court a few minutes ago,” she also tweeted.

Rapper Tory Lanez’s sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion has been rescheduled from Jan. 27 to Feb. 28 as his new lawyers prepare to ask the judge to grant him a new trial. This was finalized in court a few minutes ago. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 10, 2023

The “Say It” singer was represented by George Mgdesyan in his recent shooting case. But he was nonetheless found guilty on all charges, including assault with a semi-automatic firearm (personal use of a firearm).

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 05: Tory Lanez performs on stage during Wireless Festival 2019 on July 05, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Making it clear that he and Lanez didn’t have a falling out, Mgdesyan previously shared that he simply needed to hire a lawyer who specialized in appeals. He reportedly called him a “friend” and also revealed, “I don’t do appeals, so we had to get somebody on board to handle the appeal.”

Lanez, who was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, is currently sitting behind bars as he awaits his sentencing. He could be looking at over 20 years in prison.

Check back in with HNHH for new updates on Lanez’s sentencing and potential appeals.

[Via]