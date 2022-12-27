The two weeks during which Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s trial took place earlier this week were undeniably tense. Since then, however, the internet has blown up with memes reacting to some of the more comedic moments that took place throughout the case.

Most recently, it’s been the artist’s father, Sonstar Peterson, who is being markedly ridiculed online. Specifically, Twitter users are having a field day with his condemnation of Roc Nation following his son’s guilty verdict.

In an exclusive clip, Tory Lanez’s father had an emotional reaction to his son’s conviction leaving the courtroom. pic.twitter.com/nfWpq8PYd6 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 24, 2022

“I just stood here and witnessed the worst miscarriage of justice that this world has ever seen. You want to know how I feel, I’ll tell you exactly how I feel,” he ranted after being removed from the courthouse last week.

Sonstar obviously thinks that Megan’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, and Roc Nation’s COO, Desiree Perez, are to blame for Lanez’s prosecution. Additionally, he cast blame on “the whole wicked system of Roc Nation, including you, Jay-Z.”

“You who say you rose from the gutter, but you have traded and bartered the souls of young men, and you’re still doing it,” Peterson continued targeting Hov.

Aside from his father’s reaction, the “Say It” hitmaker also has countless fans still in his corner. Many of them have accordingly signed a petition requesting Lanez be released. However, it’s unlikely that will be entertained before his January 27th sentencing.

Thee Stallion herself comparatively has yet to comment on the situation. Still, Twitter users are keeping the verdict in the vernacular by blaming Roc Nation for some of their own problems, in the same style as Sonstar.

“Roc Nation can’t keep getting away with this,” one person previously replied to a post reading, “The fact that it’s 10 degrees in every state don’t seem strange to y’all?”

Another chimed in, “Half the people who work for Roc Nation can’t even get into the Roc Nation brunch but sure they have control over LA superior court.”

In other news, we recently revealed what Tory Lanez got to eat for Christmas dinner while behind bars. Read more about that here, and afterwards, check out more funny tweets below.

So Roc nation made Tory beat up August too huh pic.twitter.com/Cip9YIgTNr — Brit Brat (Couture Bae) (@iamcouture_b) December 24, 2022

Tory Lanez Sr. is implying Jay Z made sure Tory was found guilt because Tory didn’t sign to Roc Nation. pic.twitter.com/AtfGeUWvy4 — DeAndria Harris, MBA (@_deandria3) December 24, 2022

Ya'll really blaming Roc Nation because justice was served?! pic.twitter.com/VSsCDSrplF — Ken. (@OmgKenActually) December 24, 2022

me outside the Roc Nation brunch after security denies me entry pic.twitter.com/Hw7C6qGIjc — philadelphia excellence (@thebigkhalifa) December 24, 2022

can’t blame roc nation for this fit pic.twitter.com/SmeUFgD0n1 — Sailor MoonCricket 🌚🦗 • 🇵🇸 • ☭ (@fwmj) December 24, 2022

Roc Nation can’t keep getting away with this https://t.co/wURzEkhD54 — Enjoyment Facilitator (@ODawgwu) December 24, 2022

Wait wait wait, his daddy saying Jay Z rigged the trial cause that lil nigga wouldn’t sign with Roc Nation? pic.twitter.com/QS1ZqANcjB — ❄️whitney’s winter wonderland❄️ (@lifeWHITme) December 23, 2022

The father that was screaming death to roc nation left Tory homeless at the age of 13 until he blew up and became a mediocre rapper. Fuck them lmaoooo. https://t.co/yYgAV5OQkh — Bitch I’m Cold (@QuintonJamal11) December 24, 2022

Half the people who work for Roc Nation can’t even get into the Roc Nation brunch but sure they have control over LA superior court. pic.twitter.com/teNcrd1eJ9 — Nina Parker (@theninaparker) December 24, 2022

