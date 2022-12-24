The internet has lit up now that the verdict has been shared in the Tory Lanez case. The singer-rapper has been convicted of assault and weapons charges, and it’s reported he faces 22 years in prison. According to “Lawyers4Workers,” at the courthouse, when the verdict was read, Lanez stood motionless. Then, he was remanded on the spot and taken to jail. His sentencing will take place on January 27.

The reporter also stated that Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson, and stepmother created a scene. After the verdict was read, they allegedly began yelling in the court, and many targeted Roc Nation and Jay-Z. It’s said that Megan Thee Stallion’s attorneys are those of her management.

Additionally, reporter Meghann Cuniff gave more insight into the chaos inside the courtroom.

“Tory Lanez’s father stood up guest and screamed. ‘This is a wicked system!’ He screamed at the prosecutors that they are evil and they know exactly what they did here.” In another moment, “His stepmother stood up screaming and yelling. Father was yelling about ‘Roc Nation.'”

Cuniff also reported, “Tory Lanez was remanded on the spot, led out in handcuffs by sheriff’s deputies. There were six total in the courtroom, two at door and four behind Lanez, and there was quite a scene when they tried to get Lanez’s father and stepmother under control.”

This was the scene outside the courthouse a few minutes ago. A lot of media interviews going on. I’m told no one spoke on camera on the 12th floor, so I didn’t miss anything. LA DA’s office will probably issue a press release. pic.twitter.com/RZdoKkFcni — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 24, 2022

“One woman in the gallery held up her hand as Tory’s father was screaming about Roc Nation and wicked injustice, repeating ‘In the name of Jesus!'” Also, “Deputies were forcing them all out into the hallway and telling the gallery we had to stay seated.”

“One woman turned and looked at the reporters sitting behind her, including me, and said, ‘Jay Z is a b*tch. Report that: Jay Z is a b*tch.'”

It was additionally stated Lanez’s young son began crying as sheriffs ushered out the rapper’s father. Social media has also been divided in reactions, as Lanez’s supporters have declared this a miscarriage of justice. However, the “#WeStandWithMegan” hashtag has taken over Twitter.

Check out more from Cuniff below.

The deputies were able to manage the scene (I heard Tory’s father screaming, “Don’t push me” but never saw a huge fight) but it was very chaotic for several minutes and we could hear Tory’s father’s screams from the hallway. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 23, 2022