Tory Lanez recently hired a new lawyer to his team, Jose Baez, who famously defended Casey Anthony and Anthony Hernandez. Baez wasn’t on board during Lanez’s trial in December, which ended with a guilty verdict on all three counts. However, it appears that he’s hopeful that he could appeal.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 16: Rapper Tory Lanez performs onstage during the Meadows Music And Arts Festival – Day 2 at Citi Field on September 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Baez briefly detailed his role on Tory’s team, as well as the possibilities of an appeal with TMZ. He explained that he wished he “had come in sooner as opposed to later.”

“Unfortunately, this is the way that it is, but he’s got me now and I’m certainly willing to give him everything I have and hopefully, we’ll get the best result possible for him,” he said.

Baez added that Tory seems to be adjusting to life in jail better than expected. Still, there are things he hoped would’ve gone the other way during the trial.

“In all of that, there are things that certainly in the trial he wished had gone the other way,” he said. “He’s trying his best to adjust to everything. In light of the fact that he’s never been in this situation before, it’s really a tough process to go through.”

Baez hasn’t appeared in court on Tory’s behalf yet, therefore he couldn’t publicly comment on the case. However, he suggested that there are flaws in the case that could warrant an appeal. He said that the court it is a “human system” that determines the outcome of each case. “There’s mistakes in trials all the time,” he said.

“Now, when you have a high-profile case, there’s a lot more things to worry about,” he explained. Baez added that this creates more concerns for the judiciary, defense lawyers, and prosecutors to ensure a fair trial.

zPEMBERTON, BC – JULY 16: Tory Lanez performs during the Pemberton Music Festival on July 16, 2016 in Pemberton, Canada. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic)

“So all players are now playing with additional work and need to be protecting those safeguards to ensure that there’s a safe trial to begin with,” he continued. “And I have to tell you, 9 out of 10 times, we get it wrong. So I would say that there’s probably a significant chance that there are numerous errors that are within the system and within this case that should be explored, and see if perhaps the results would have been different should it gone the other way.”

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding Tory Lanez’s trial.

[Via]