Tory Lanez’s court battles continue as he hired a powerhouse defense lawyer and legal team for his appeal. After authorities found him guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, he fired his original attorneys. Now, he’s hired Jose Baez, who famously and successfully represented Casey Anthony when she was accused of murdering her daughter.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Tory Lanez attends Rolling Stone Live Big Game Experience at Academy LA on February 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for MCM)

According to TMZ reports, sources close to the artist’s representatives said Baez will work with attorneys David Kenner and Matthew Barhoma. Moreover, these two new members of his team also have their fair share of experience. Kenner represented Suge Knight and got him probation on a robbery charge and also worked with him on his manslaughter case. In addition, Kenner also beat a murder case for Snoop Dogg around the same time he represented Knight in the ’90s.

Also, Baez worked for Aaron Hernandez in his high-profile case. Before the football player took his own life, the attorney fought for an appeal of his conviction in the murder of Odin Lloyd. Prior to this case, he helped Hernandez beat a double murder case and represented many celebrities.

Still, all eyes are now set on Tory Lanez’s future. Recently, Kenner requested to a judge to postpone Lanez’s sentencing so he can catch up with the trial’s court transcripts. If he catches up, he will be able to prepare his appeal more effectively. Later, the judge granted said request, and the rapper’s sentencing is now set for February 28th. Moreover, he’s facing 22 years in prison and potential deportation to Canada.

Even with all this drama surrounding the case, the people affected by it are starting to heal. Moreover, Lanez’s family recently said that they “forgave [Megan Thee Stallion] a long time ago.” In addition, he spoke on trying to stay away from negative energy and not continuing to spread hate. Still, he said that they will not “back down from the machine.”

I knew Tory Lanez' dad was crazy cos he has a hairline and a bald head at the same time, but him saying that "they have forgiven Megan" is irrefutable proof that the guy is definitely a few cigarettes short of a full pack. pic.twitter.com/t7dZS7YcAe — Ralph Williams III (@StaggaSays) January 13, 2023

However, what do you think about Tory Lanez hiring powerhouse defense lawyers for his appeal?

